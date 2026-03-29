Newcastle Thunder overcome Workington Town to go fourth

NEWCASTLE THUNDER 38 WORKINGTON TOWN 8

PHIL WORLD, Crow Trees, Sunday

NEWCASTLE produced a dominant display in difficult conditions against a direct Workington team that performed better than the scoreline suggests.

Thunder’s victory was built on a first quarter which they dominated, scoring three tries and leaving Workington chasing the game.

A swirling wind, coupled with downpours at Crow Trees, made for difficult conditions for both teams but it was Thunder who scored first when their defence forced an error and, from the resulting scrum, Jordan Lipp got the ball and passed wide to Jack Smith who scored in the corner for an unconverted try.

The second try of the afternoon saw King Vuniyayawa crash over for his first try for Thunder after thirteen minutes. Roberts converted and Thunder led 10-0.

After scoring his first in Thunder’s colours Vuniyayawa didn’t have to wait long for his second when Lipp fed Roberts, who then found Cody Hunter. He was tackled well by the Town defence but a quick ball made its way to Vuniyayawa for his second of the afternoon and a 16-point lead.

Town turned to their bench at this point and the introduction of Grant Reid and Delaine Bedward-Gittens started giving them some real go-forward. Town’s direct play was being matched by the Thunder defence, which left Town trying to force the game by going wide but passes were being dropped in the wind.

The rest of the first half was an untidy affair with Thunder happy to kick for the corners and play for territory. They then soaked up Workington pressure in defence.

Workington started the second half the better of the two teams and their pressure told when Thunder failed to deal with a grubber kick on the last and Jack Ainley capitalised to score.

Smith then doubled his tally for the afternoon after Hunter found Lipp who fed the winger for the try.

Teams on Tyneside have been known to be entertainers and this Thunder side is no different.

Taylor Pemberton stole the ball on the halfway and then toyed with two Workington defenders to find Hunter to score a try that signalled that there would be no way back for Town.

The entertainers continued as Pemberton broke again shortly afterwards and found Myles Harrison for Thunder’s sixth try.

The final Thunder try of the afternoon came from another trademark Thunder break, this time from Lipp, who found Roberts on the inside to score, converting his own try.

Workington did rally as conditions worsened when Alex Donaghy raced over in the corner against his old side. Dom Wear was now on kicking duties and the fact that his conversion veered backwards showed how bad the conditions had become.

This Thunder side look dangerous when they go wide, and they play some lovely stuff too.

In true Newcastle spirit, this entertainers side is a great watch as they move up to fourth in a congested Championship.

GAMESTAR: Taylor Pemberton played with class and assurance and looked like a Super League player in the making.

GAMEBREAKER: Pemberton stealing the ball on 63 minutes, toying with the Workington defence and feeding Cody Hunter to score to put Thunder 26-4 ahead.

MATCHFACTS

THUNDER

27 Jordan Lipp

25 Jack Smith

3 Joe Law

1 Myles Harrison

5 Brad Ward

6 Cody Hunter

7 Will Roberts

22 John Sagaga

9 Taylor Pemberton

15 Brenden Santi

11 Harvey Reynolds

12 Noah Whittingham

17 King Vuniyayawa

Subs (all used)

8 Bailey Antrobus

16 Leo Tennison

24 Matty Foster

30 Tom Inman

Tries: Smith (6, 55), Vuniyayawa (13, 17), Hunter (63), Harrison (67), Roberts (70)

Goals: Roberts 5/7

TOWN

1 Zarrin Galea

5 Alex Donaghy

26 Tuarae Rawhiti

11 Mason Lewthwaite

4 Braden Leigh

6 Jake Carter

7 Dom Wear

8 Ross Ainley

14 Callum Phillips

15 Callum Farrer

13 Jack Stephenson

28 Jack Ainley

10 Steve Scholey

Subs (all used)

9 Jamie Doran

24 Grant Reid

25 Bear Williams

33 Delaine Bedward-Gittens

Tries: J Ainley (51), Donaghy (75)

Goals: Carter 0/1, Wear 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4–0, 10-0, 16-0; 16-4, 20-4, 26-4, 32-4, 38-4, 38-8

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Thunder: Taylor Pemberton; Town: Grant Reid

Penalty count: 4-4

Half-time: 16-0

Referee: Kevin Moore