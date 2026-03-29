Newcastle Thunder overcome Workington Town to go fourth

NEWCASTLE THUNDER 38 WORKINGTON TOWN 8
PHIL WORLD, Crow Trees, Sunday
NEWCASTLE produced a dominant display in difficult conditions against a direct Workington team that performed better than the scoreline suggests.
Thunder’s victory was built on a first quarter which they dominated, scoring three tries and leaving Workington chasing the game.
A swirling wind, coupled with downpours at Crow Trees, made for difficult conditions for both teams but it was Thunder who scored first when their defence forced an error and, from the resulting scrum, Jordan Lipp got the ball and passed wide to Jack Smith who scored in the corner for an unconverted try.
The second try of the afternoon saw King Vuniyayawa crash over for his first try for Thunder after thirteen minutes. Roberts converted and Thunder led 10-0.
After scoring his first in Thunder’s colours Vuniyayawa didn’t have to wait long for his second when Lipp fed Roberts, who then found Cody Hunter. He was tackled well by the Town defence but a quick ball made its way to Vuniyayawa for his second of the afternoon and a 16-point lead.
Town turned to their bench at this point and the introduction of Grant Reid and Delaine Bedward-Gittens started giving them some real go-forward. Town’s direct play was being matched by the Thunder defence, which left Town trying to force the game by going wide but passes were being dropped in the wind.
The rest of the first half was an untidy affair with Thunder happy to kick for the corners and play for territory. They then soaked up Workington pressure in defence.
Workington started the second half the better of the two teams and their pressure told when Thunder failed to deal with a grubber kick on the last and Jack Ainley capitalised to score.
Smith then doubled his tally for the afternoon after Hunter found Lipp who fed the winger for the try.
Teams on Tyneside have been known to be entertainers and this Thunder side is no different.
Taylor Pemberton stole the ball on the halfway and then toyed with two Workington defenders to find Hunter to score a try that signalled that there would be no way back for Town.
The entertainers continued as Pemberton broke again shortly afterwards and found Myles Harrison for Thunder’s sixth try.
The final Thunder try of the afternoon came from another trademark Thunder break, this time from Lipp, who found Roberts on the inside to score, converting his own try.
Workington did rally as conditions worsened when Alex Donaghy raced over in the corner against his old side. Dom Wear was now on kicking duties and the fact that his conversion veered backwards showed how bad the conditions had become.
This Thunder side look dangerous when they go wide, and they play some lovely stuff too.
In true Newcastle spirit, this entertainers side is a great watch as they move up to fourth in a congested Championship.
GAMESTAR: Taylor Pemberton played with class and assurance and looked like a Super League player in the making.
GAMEBREAKER: Pemberton stealing the ball on 63 minutes, toying with the Workington defence and feeding Cody Hunter to score to put Thunder 26-4 ahead.
MATCHFACTS
THUNDER
27 Jordan Lipp
25 Jack Smith
3 Joe Law
1 Myles Harrison
5 Brad Ward
6 Cody Hunter
7 Will Roberts
22 John Sagaga
9 Taylor Pemberton
15 Brenden Santi
11 Harvey Reynolds
12 Noah Whittingham
17 King Vuniyayawa
Subs (all used)
8 Bailey Antrobus
16 Leo Tennison
24 Matty Foster
30 Tom Inman
Tries: Smith (6, 55), Vuniyayawa (13, 17), Hunter (63), Harrison (67), Roberts (70)
Goals: Roberts 5/7
TOWN
1 Zarrin Galea
5 Alex Donaghy
26 Tuarae Rawhiti
11 Mason Lewthwaite
4 Braden Leigh
6 Jake Carter
7 Dom Wear
8 Ross Ainley
14 Callum Phillips
15 Callum Farrer
13 Jack Stephenson
28 Jack Ainley
10 Steve Scholey
Subs (all used)
9 Jamie Doran
24 Grant Reid
25 Bear Williams
33 Delaine Bedward-Gittens
Tries: J Ainley (51), Donaghy (75)
Goals: Carter 0/1, Wear 0/1
SCORING SEQUENCE: 4–0, 10-0, 16-0; 16-4, 20-4, 26-4, 32-4, 38-4, 38-8
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Thunder: Taylor Pemberton; Town: Grant Reid
Penalty count: 4-4
Half-time: 16-0
Referee: Kevin Moore