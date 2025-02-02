Midlands Hurricanes turn on the style to thrash Whitehaven

MIDLANDS HURRICANES 52 WHITEHAVEN 24

IAN GOLDEN, Alexander Stadium, Sunday

MIDLANDS put on a classy performance, for the first hour at least, to ease past Whitehaven and go through to the second round of the 1895 Cup.

They led from the second minute of the match. After kicking a high bomb on the final tackle of their first set, the ball was spilled and from the scrum, Travis Corion dived over in the corner.

Jake Sweeting converted well, as he would for eight of the Hurricanes’ nine tries in all including Matty Hanley’s first, picking up a pin-perfect Sweeting tip to run over unchallenged, soon after.

Whitehaven got on the board on 16 minutes. A good set of passes ended with Ellis Nixon running over, and Kieran Tyrer converted to halve the deficit.

On 22 minutes, it was 18-6. From a penalty, Midlands again played a strong set and Tom Wilkinson found a gap to run through for his side’s third try.

Their fourth came just after the half-hour mark. Winning a second set thanks to a Haven knock-on, Midlands worked their way up from halfway culminating in Ross Oakes diving over in the corner.

Before half-time they had a fifth try. Ethan Bickerdike tripped as he looked to pick up a long kick, resulting in a goal-line drop-out, and from that set Hanley finished off a good passing move.

Sweeting couldn’t land a difficult kick – his only miss – but Midlands were 28-6 up at the break.

Less than three minutes into the second half, Midlands again played an excellent move to score. Hanley caught the ball from a high bomb, offloading to Sweeting who happily grounded and converted.

Whitehaven had spent less than five minutes with the ball in Midlands’ half during the first 40 minutes and even when they looked dangerous in the first 20 minutes of the second period, they wasted their chances.

From a good-looking Whitehaven attack, Oakes intercepted and ran the first 40 metres to set up Midlands’ next try. He passed to Hanley who completed the other 50 metres.

Then it happened again. This time it was Todd Horner who intercepted on his own ten-metre line, sprinting the full length himself and scoring under the sticks.

Oakes was the next to score, grounding in the corner for his second of the game to bring up the half-century of points.

Horner looked for a further try, which would have been Midlands’ tenth, but he dropped the ball as he tried desperately to get through the last line of defence.

After that, it was all Whitehaven. Brad Brennan scored the first of their revival, converted by Jay Weatherill who then scored one of his own as Whitehaven put on their best move of the match to break open the tiring home defence.

And to finish, Mason Lewthwaite picked up a grubber to score and Weatherill again converted.

GAMESTAR: Ross Oakes scored a couple of good tries, created another and ran hard.

GAMEBREAKER: Two tries in the first ten minutes of the second half gave Midlands a lead that was too much for Whitehaven.

MATCHFACTS

HURRICANES

1 Todd Horner

24 Matty Hanley

3 Ryan Johnson

4 Ross Oakes

5 Travis Corion

6 Jake Sweeting

21 Sully Medforth

20 Elliot Morris

14 Aiden Roden

10 Sam Bowring

11 Tom Wilkinson

15 Aaron Willis

13 Mikey Wood

Subs (all used)

9 Danny Barcoe

17 Keiran Moran

18 Zeus Silk

22 Jose Kenga

Tries: Corion (2, 47), Hanley (8, 36), Wilkinson (22), Oakes (31, 58), Sweeting (43), Horner (54)

Goals: Sweeting 8/9

WHITEHAVEN

4 Ethan Bickerdike

1 Aaron Burns

3 Scott Egan

2 Mitchell Todd

5 Jay Weatherill

6 Kieran Tyrer

26 Jack Newbegin

16 Brad Brennan

14 Luke Collins

17 Karl Garner

15 Mason Lewthwaite

21 Ellis Nixon

13 Jack Kellett

Subs (all used)

24 Josh Blinkhorn

12 Clarke Chambers

23 Tom Farren

18 Aaron Turnbull

Tries: Nixon (16), Brennan (68), Weatherill (71), Lewthwaite (77)

Goals: Tyrer 1/1, Weatherill 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 12-6, 18-6, 24-6, 28-6; 34-6, 40-6, 46-6, 52-6, 52-12, 52-18, 52-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hurricanes: Ross Oakes; Whitehaven: Jay Weatherill

Penalty count: 3-3

Half-time: 28-6

Referee: Adam Williams