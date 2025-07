MIDLANDS HURRICANES have welcomed back forward Courage Mkuhlani after a spell out of the game through injury.

Mkuhlani, 21, has spent time at Castleford and Wakefield in the past, and has recently featured for Huddersfield’s reserves.

He made his professional debut for the Hurricanes in 2023, making two appearances, having previously played for community side Bramley Buffaloes.

In 2024, he played twice on a loan spell at Cornwall.