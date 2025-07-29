York Knights welcome Penrith Panthers delegation

YORK KNIGHTS welcomed a delegation from Penrith Panthers as the collaboration between the two clubs and Newcastle Thunder stepped up a gear.

The LNER Stadium side, owned and chaired by Australian Clint Goodchild, and the NRL powerhouse have had links since last year.

And in June, the pair announced the three-year “high performance and pathways partnership” also including the League One club.

A major aim is to bolster Rugby League development pathways in the north-east, while York are supplying Newcastle with dual-registration players.

Meanwhile former Thunder coach Chris Thorman is now working on Mark Applegarth’s staff at the Knights.

Thorman, 44, had a three-season playing spell at York from 2010 to 2012, combining his halfback role with coaching the team in the last of those years.

Applegarth’s side won 19-12 against Halifax at the Panthers’ temporary Bradford base on Friday. The Knights have now won eleven in a row in the league.

Former New Zealand Warriors, Huddersfield, Newcastle Thunder and Tonga prop Ukuma Ta’ai is one off 350 career appearances.