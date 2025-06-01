Midlands Hurricanes win a thriller with Swinton Lions

MIDLANDS HURRICANES 38 SWINTON LIONS 26

IAN GOLDEN, Alexander Stadium, Sunday

MIDLANDS won a thriller where the result was in doubt until they scored their seventh try on the stroke of full-time.

Both sides suffered a yellow card, but Midlands didn’t concede a try in the time when they were down to twelve men, whereas they managed to score twice when Swinton had a man in the bin.

The Hurricanes started well, but the Lions’ defence held firm to defend three successive sets.

At the other end, the Midlands’ defence, led by the mercurial Danny Barcoe, was also outstanding, especially at the play-the-ball when they were able to shut down their opponents.

It was only because they gave away a sixth minutes penalty that Swinton were able to get into the Midlands half in the first ten minutes.

Following that brief Lions attack, Midlands went upfield again and as a result of another dropped ball, Matty Chrimes ran over in the corner from a scrum to give Hurricanes the lead. He couldn’t convert his own try.

The Lions, taking advantage of a Hurricanes handling error, struck back on 16 minutes when Tommy Porter dived over from short range and Dan Abram converted.

They took the lead ten minutes later as George Roby was sent through a gap in the Midlands defence to run under the posts, again making the kick easy for Abram.

Hurricanes soon struck back, however. After winning a scrum on Lions’ 10-metre line, Luis Roberts was sent over in the corner. Chrimes couldn’t convert from the touchline.

But Swinton went into the break 14-8 ahead after Zeus Silk was sinbinned for an illegal tackle 20 metres from goal and Abram slotted over the penalty just before the hooter blew.

As soon as Silk returned, however, Midlands scored. Roberts ran 70 metres but was tackled just short of the line, but soon afterwards Tom Wilkinson dived over for his side’s third try. Chrimes kicked the goal to level the scores.

And then, after Gav Rodden was sinbinned for a similar challenge to Silk, Midlands took advantage. From the resulting penalty, Ellis Hobson dived over to score, and Ross Oakes was next over after Midlands won a scrum 20 metres from goal. Chrimes converted both for a 26-14 lead.

Swinton quickly hit back. Winning a penalty in the Midlands’ half, a strong set resulted in Phil Roberts breaking through the line to score. Abram converted to bring the score back to 26-20.

But as soon as the Hurricanes went back onto the attack, they scored again. This time Chrimes had space to run down the wing for his second try of the game before adding his fourth goal to re-open the two-try cushion.

They tried to make it three as Midlands won the ball back after completing a set 10 metres out. Matty Hanley laid a crunching tackle on Frank Sergent, giving Midlands possession again 10 metres out. Roberts thought he’d scored from the resulting set, but the try was ruled out due to a double movement

From the penalty, Swinton hit back. A length of the field set ended with Rodden scoring and Abram converting.

The gap was back to six points and, with two minutes to go, Swinton were looking to level the scores.

A desperate pass flew into touch and Midlands took advantage.

From the final set of the game, Jon-Luke Kirby ran over from dummy half to seal the win, with Chrimes kicking the goal.

GAMESTAR: Danny Barcoe had a hand in creating several tries and also defended well.

GAMEBREAKER: When Midlands regained possession with a minute to go with the gap at just six points.

MATCHFACTS

HURRICANES

1 Todd Horner

25 Luis Roberts

24 Matty Hanley

4 Ross Oakes

2 Matty Chrimes

21 Sully Medforth

14 Aiden Roden

8 Jon-Luke Kirby

9 Danny Barcoe

20 Elliot Morris

11 Tom Wilkinson

15 Aaron Willis

16 Ellis Hobson

Subs (all used)

26 Ethan Newboult

18 Zeus Silk

19 Marcus Green

12 Josh Jordan-Roberts

Tries: Chrimes (8, 69), Roberts (30), Wilkinson (51), Hobson (55), Oakes (59), Kirby (80)

Goals: Chrimes 5/7

Sin bin: Silk (39) – illegal challenge

LIONS

19 Dan Abram

5 Harry Higham

2 Ellis Anderson

34 Konrad Hurrell

25 Frank Sergent

31 Will Roberts

6 Jack Stevens

8 Adam Sidlow

18 Tommy Porter

33 Alfie Sinclair

11 Gav Rodden

36 Jake Davies

13 Kenny Baker

Subs (all used)

9 George Roby

15 Jordan Brown

22 Aaron Lynch

10 Bobby Shingler

Tries: Porter (16), Roby (26), Roberts (64), Rodden (76)

Goals: Abram 5/5

Sin bin: Rodden (54) – illegal challenge

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 4-6, 4-12, 8-12, 8-14; 14-14, 20-14, 26-14, 26-20, 32-20, 32-26, 38-26

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hurricanes: Danny Barcoe; Lions: Will Roberts

Penalty count: 5-5

Half-time: 8-14

Referee: Geoffrey Poumès

Attendance: 623