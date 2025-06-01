North Wales Crusaders crush disappointing Rochdale Hornets

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS 32 ROCHDALE HORNETS 12

SIMON JONES, Stadiwm CSM, Sunday

SAM WILDE and Ollie Brookes were back among the tries as North Wales stayed top of the table with an eighth win from nine league games this year.

The pair, both of whom have had temporary stints at Rochdale, were close-season recruits from Widnes, and are so far proving good value for the Colwyn Bay side.

Following his double, second rower Wilde has eleven league tries this season while winger Brookes is on ten after a hat-trick.

For Hornets, who contributed to their own downfall with a string of errors, this was a disappointing second defeat in three and fourth in nine in the league overall.

Crusaders coach Carl Forster named the same starting 13 as for the 30-6 win at Keighley seven days previously, but second rower Matt Unsworth was among the replacements instead of Jordan Case.

North Wales faced a Rochdale 17 reinforced by Oldham pack pair Pat Moran and Owen Farnworth, both playing on dual-registration, while experienced prop Jordan Andrade returned against his previous club.

Jack Houghton tested the visitors early on, and was just short, before Jack Holmes made a key interception with Rochdale looking dangerous, racing away to win a penalty which set up his side’s opening try.

It came from Wilde after a neat grubber by Jordy Gibson, and Jamie Dallimore added the goal.

Rochdale clearly hadn’t learned their lesson, because after conceding another penalty, they were again caught by a Gibson kick, with the scrum-half this time following up for the final touch. Dallimore duly nailed his second conversion.

With 16 minutes gone, it was 18-0, Dallimore again true from the tee after Brookes ended a flowing move following a Rochdale knock-on.

After Rochdale came close through Lewis Else only to be thwarted by a forward-pass ruling, Brookes bagged his second try of the game after neat approach work by Patrick Ah Van and Wilde.

And on the half-hour, Wilde got his second by stepping through the Rochdale defence.

Gary Thornton’s side exerted some pressure late in the first half, but after a penalty, a knock-on ended their threat.

After an even start to the second half, North Wales underlined their clinical finishing ability as Brookes bagged his third try, pouncing from a long, looping Gibson pass, with Dallimore goaling from wide out for 32-0.

Rochdale kept plugging away and finally got off the mark after 54 minutes, when Andrade forced his way over and Max Flanagan converted.

That signalled a continued push, with North Wales stretched by a number of high kicks. However, their alert defence dealt with the danger, and then had an escape when Rochdale knocked on near the line.

At the opposite end, Houghton rampaged through to set up an attack, and a dab into the danger area proved just out of reach for Ah Van.

Rochdale registered a late second try when Moran stretched to touch down a grubber, and Flanagan was good with the kick.

GAMESTAR: North Wales’ two-try backrower Sam Wilde was a constant problem for Rochdale.

GAMEBREAKER: The second of Crusaders winger Ollie Brookes’ hat-trick of tries, which made it 22-0 after as many minutes.

MATCHFACTS

CRUSADERS

1 Lloyd Roby

2 Jack Holmes

3 Kieran Taylor

5 Patrick Ah Van

21 Ollie Brookes

22 Jamie Dallimore

7 Jordy Gibson

8 Jack Houghton

19 Josh Eaves

10 Chris Barratt

18 Liam Cooper

11 Sam Wilde

13 Olly Davies

Subs (all used)

14 Joe Baldwin

17 Matt Unsworth

32 Ant Walker

23 Paddy Jones

Tries: Wilde (7, 30), Gibson (11), Brookes (16, 22, 49)

Goals: Dallimore 4/6

HORNETS

1 Gregg McNally

2 Dan Nixon

21 Ben Will

4 Myles Harrop

5 Luke Forber

7 Lewis Else

14 Max Flanagan

8 Pat Moran

9 Ross Whitmore

10 Luke Nelmes

12 Duane Straugheir

33 Darcy Simpson

13 Emmerson Whittel

Subs (all used)

28 Owen Farnworth

19 Jaden Dayes

16 Jordan Andrade

17 Ben Killan

Tries: Andrade (54), Moran (79)

Goals: Flanagan 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 22-0, 26-0; 32-0, 32-6, 32-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Crusaders: Sam Wilde; Hornets: Max Flanagan

Penalty count: 7-7

Half-time: 26-0

Referee: Tara Jones