Midlands Hurricanes working to raise profile of rugby league in region

MIDLANDS HURRICANES used their weekend off due to the demise of Cornwall to continue building their community links.

Their ‘Be a Cane for a Day’ event welcomed local people to experience what it’s like to train and be part of the Hurricanes, and involved chairman Mike Lomas, coach Mark Dunning and managing director Eorl Crabtree.

Part of Crabtree’s remit is to spread the community links of the Birmingham club, and he says that they already have a lot going on.

“We want people to come down and see what we do and what potential this club at this venue (the Alexander Stadium) have. We don’t get too many coming, but I think in time this is going to change and it’s our job to make that happen.

“We’ve got a few events like this lined up. We’ve got a women’s team who are going to be training at the facilities at the Alexander Stadium. We’re holding open days and community days, and we’ve even got masters Rugby League. We’re all about inclusivity.

“There are plenty of things we are doing to try and raise the profile of the sport in the Midlands.”