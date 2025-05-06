‘Awesome’ Jake Connor hailed for Leeds Rhinos impact

LEEDS RHINOS co-captain Cameron Smith has hailed the job done by playmaker Jake Connor since joining the club.

Connor left Huddersfield Giants to move to AMT Headingley ahead of this season and is currently leading both the Man of Steel and Albert Goldthorpe Medal leaderboards.

Leeds have made a strong start in Super League – six wins from ten to sit fourth in the table – despite injuries to key spine men Lachlan Miller, Brodie Croft, Andy Ackers and Smith at various points.

Whether playing at fullback or halfback, Connor has made a difference and Smith said: “Any successful team has a one-in, one-out mentality.

“As soon as you lose some key players, it gives opportunities for someone else to play that role and bring their bit to the team.

“Adding Jake Connor to the team, the contributions he’s made, he’s been awesome in this first part of the season.

“He’s probably taken on a little more ownership than he thought he would coming to the club.

“(Injuries) have given opportunities for other people to thrive and I think that’s certainly happening.”

Smith also spoke highly of Brad Arthur and can see exactly the impact that the head coach has had during his ten months at the helm so far.

“We’ve done plenty of work in the training ground on the style that we want to play,” explained the loose-forward, who is closing in on a return from ankle surgery.

“That’s across the whole club, not just the 17 players playing on the weekend but for the academy and the reserves.

“We’re building that structure that when we do lose key players, people can step in, make their mark and take their chance to play for Leeds Rhinos.

“The specific style (Arthur) wants to play really complements our team and the roster that we’ve got.

“He’s really honest. He’s just a great coach and he’s had a huge impact on us so far.

“Across the board you can see a change in style and mentality from where it’s been previously. I’m excited to do my little bit once I get back.”