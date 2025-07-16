Mike Eccles believes ‘proper London Broncos team’ returning

LONDON BRONCOS coach Mike Eccles says claiming consecutive league wins is a sign that the club’s trademark spirit is re-emerging.

Having pushed Toulouse close in the south of France, the capital side surged to a morale-boosting 72-6 victory at Hunslet before beating Halifax 20-14 in a match moved to Ebbsfleet United Football Club’s Kuflink Stadium due to ongoing pitch maintenance work at their usual Wimbledon base.

The Broncos then played a second game at the Kent venue on Saturday, when they lost 38-18 against Doncaster.

Eccles said: “We’ve been playing more like a proper London Broncos team, and while we are still massively short in terms of squad strength, and there are plenty of improvements to make, the players are on board with the game plan and getting comfortable with it.

“We saw that against Toulouse, we got a big score at Hunslet, then edged a tight game against Halifax, so they have seen it work in different situations. Stick with it and we will win more matches.”

The Broncos, who now have four wins from 15 Championship outings, head to Sheffield on Sunday.