John Kear confident of turning Batley Bulldogs’ season around

BATLEY BULLDOGS coach John Kear says providing some stability for players and trying to give them more confidence is the key to climbing the table.

The veteran operator last month arrived for a second spell at the helm on a deal to the end of the season after the departure of Mark Moxon following eight defeats in the first twelve league games.

While he was present before and during the 24-14 home win over Sheffield, the team was guided by assistant coaches Jaymes Chapman and Ben Kaye.

Kear then officially took the reins, and, after a bye round, was in control for the first time as the Bulldogs lost 40-16 at Barrow.

Batley, who have Huddersfield fullback Aidan McGowan back on loan for an initial two-week spell (he spent the 2023 campaign at the club), host Halifax this Sunday, and Kear explained: “It’s been a tough spell for the players, so we’re trying to steady things.

“I think they will accept some responsibility for the disappointing results at the start of the season, but there are some really good players here and there’s a lot of rugby still to be played.

“With a bit more confidence, we can certainly pick up more points, and the performance against Sheffield was a great starting point.

“It was a bit of a shaky start (Sheffield led 14-0), but we stuck to the task and pulled back two tries before half-time, which really lifted them.

“We were going uphill in the second half, but we’ve always said it’s not the hill that wins games, it’s the players, and they closed it out, which was great to see.

“It was really pleasing how they stuck at it, and by doing the things we suggested, they won the game, and by the end, it was a proper Batley performance.

“It was simply down to looking after the ball, kicking well and being very tough and aggressive in defence.”