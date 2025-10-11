‘Mikey Lewis has arrived’: Willie Peters salutes Hull KR star after ‘unbelievable’ Grand Final win

AFTER Hull KR completed a magnificent domestic treble with a scintillating 24-6 win over Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford, head coach Willie Peters proclaimed: “Mikey Lewis has arrived”.

Halfback Lewis scored the opening try in Hull KR’s Grand Final success and won the Rob Burrow Award as player of the match.

“I said out there that Mikey Lewis has arrived. Moments don’t get bigger than that and he owned that first half,” hailed Peters.

“For me, he has copped a lot and does cop a lot but it shows the type of player he is and what he’s about.

“He would be the first to say he has had big games this year but in terms of finals, he stood up and I’m so proud of him.

“He has grown so much and he was a difference.”

Of the team success as a whole, Peters said: “Unbelievable. The first word that comes to mind is ‘pride’ for the performance they put in tonight.

“Our players fought tooth and nail to win that but it started the first day back at training. We spoke about what happened last year, we showed visions of why Wigan won the competition last year and they thoroughly deserved it.

“Tonight, it was the flipsde where these boys were fighting for everything until the end.”

Rovers were under the pump for the opening 20 minutes with Wigan dropping the ball twice over the line, and Peters reveals Lewis stood up at half-time.

“I said to the players at half-time that I thought we had a nervous start but Mikey Lewis corrected me and said we were too excited,” explained the coach.

“That was true, we were overly excited, we couldn’t get through our sets and at one point we were at 57 percent completion.

“We dodged a bullet with those tries bombed, we needed to get some energy and belief because then it turned.

“The players were so dominant off the back of that. You don’t win a treble if there isn’t a connection like that.”