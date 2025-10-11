Mikey Lewis on being a dad, Hull KR’s improvement and how he can decide Grand Final

MIKEY LEWIS is heading to Old Trafford for his second Super League Grand Final visit in as many years.

Last year’s occasion – against the same opposition – ended in a 9-2 victory for Wigan Warriors, with Bevan French’s superb individual effort the difference between the two sides.

With both coaches anticipating a similarly tight game defined by moments, Hull KR will be looking to Lewis – who won last year’s Man of Steel and came up just short of retaining it this week – for inspiration.

“I’ve prepared all year, I’ve changed and tweaked my preparation a little bit but I don’t want to give anyone an insight into anything,” said Lewis.

“The preparation, the things I do to get myself right for a game is a little different in order to get myself in the best mindset and shape.

“It’s all about winning in little moments, you might be waiting all game for a moment and when that time comes you’ve got to get your execution right.

“It’s about doing that on the biggest stage and hopefully I can do that this week.

“(Wigan) win those small moments in games. They always execute them as we’ve seen it plenty of times this year with Jai Field and Bevan French.

“Any little break in open play and they are there so we have got to make sure we are fully prepared and focused for the 80 minutes.

“We’ve just got to believe in ourselves, we’ve built that togetherness since pre-season.

“We’ve blocked out the outside noise that says we can’t win. We’ve got that belief within and we’ve got to believe on Saturday.”

Lewis has also become a father since last year’s Grand Final, welcoming son Romey to the world with partner Leah in April, and he believes that has changed him.

“I reckon being a dad has matured me. How you grow as a person, you see things differently,” he said.

“It’s taken a bit of getting used to but I feel like I’m really enjoying my time as a dad and being a different person to how I was even last year.

“He is growing up really fast. I haven’t had any sleepless nights yet but I’m sure I will!”

Rovers have stepped up a gear this season, lifting both the Challenge Cup – with Lewis kicking the winning goal in the final – and League Leaders’ Shield. How have they done it?

“I think playing in those games and having those players with big-game experience like Jared (Waerea-Hargreaves) and Micky (McIlorum),” Lewis said.

“I think the likes of me, Jez Litten, Dean Hadley, Elliot Minchella are learning how to play in big games.

“You’ve got to start somewhere and we started in 2023 (losing a Challenge Cup final). We just want to play the best rugby we can on Saturday and make sure we give it our all.

“It’s not about revenge, it’s about making sure we make it about us. It doesn’t matter what opposition we are playing, we are coming here to get a job done, lift this trophy for our people.”