Wigan Warriors’ Brad O’Neill ‘stronger mentally’ after ‘bittersweet’ title miss

BRAD O’NEILL isn’t taking anything for granted in Grand Final week after missing out on Wigan Warriors’ success last season.

The hooker was a key part of Wigan’s 2023 triumph over Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford.

But he had to watch from the stands the following season as Hull KR were beaten while O’Neill continued his long recovery from anterior cruciate ligament injury (ACL) surgery.

“It’s tough, but at the same time you’re still proud of your team-mates. It’s a bittersweet feeling to be honest,” said O’Neill, who will get his crack at the Robins in Saturday’s rematch.

“As a player and as a competitor you want to be out on that field. I would feel the same whether I was missing a league game or the Grand Final through injury. You want to be playing every game possible.

“I don’t sit too still (when not playing), I’m always moving and living every moment. It’s probably harder watching than playing.

“It makes me that bit more grateful for the opportunity we’ve got here again. I won’t be taking it for granted.”

O’Neill suffered the dreaded injury last July against Warrington Wolves, only a month after winning a second Challenge Cup with the Warriors and making his England debut in France.

He returned against Salford Red Devils in March after eight months out and has played all 23 games of Wigan’s matches since, 19 as a starter.

“The time I had and the rehab I spent was used well,” said the 23-year-old.

“You get to spend time with your family more, you’re more present at home. You’re working hard on your body to get that where it needs to be.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s tough, because you’re doing different types of training. You’re preparing your body to get back to the state it needs to be in, where it’s in a tough place week after week.

“Preparing for that isn’t easy. It has its ups and downs so I’m just glad I’m back playing.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve come back stronger physically but I feel like I’ve come back stronger mentally, going through something like that.”