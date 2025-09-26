Mikey Lewis signs new deal at Hull KR

HULL KR have tied star halfback Mikey Lewis to a new contract until the end of 2030.

The England international was already contracted until 2028 but has signed an improved deal amid frequent reports of interest from NRL clubs.

Lewis, 24, won the Man of Steel last season and is in contention for the award again this year after helping Hull KR win the Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield.

“It’s a significant signing not just for Hull KR but for Super League and the game in the UK,” hailed Robins head coach Willie Peters.

“It’s important for clubs to keep their up-and-coming stars over here with the expansion of the NRL. When players like Mikey do commit to their club for five years, you can’t understate how important that is.

“Mikey has finalised this deal on the back of looking at everything in his life, it’s not only about him now but it’s about his little boy.

“That shows how far Mikey has come with his personal growth and his maturity.”

Lewis, who has scored 73 tries in 129 appearances for Hull KR, said: “This place feels like home for me.

“The way I’ve seen this club change since the day I started my first pre-season in 2018, it feels a long time ago.

“There’s been a massive turnaround at this club and I want to continue to be a part of that journey.

“I feel like the east side of Hull have really brought me in as one of my own. The city and the club mean everything to me.

“I want to create my own legacy here at Hull KR and win trophies with the team I’ve got around me.

“I don’t see why we can’t do that and create our own legacy as a team.”