More to come from Hull FC says ‘very happy’ John Cartwright after Challenge Cup heroics

HULL FC coach John Cartwright believes there is a lot more improvement left in his side despite dumping holders Wigan Warriors out of the Challenge Cup.

​The Black and Whites looked in serious trouble at half-time as they trailed 22-6 with the Warriors in dominating form.

​But Hull were transformed in the second half and a Lewis Martin hat-trick helped the East Yorkshire club complete a remarkable comeback to reach the quarter-finals.

​“Two weeks in a row now they have given me heart palpitations,” said Cartwright, in reference to the previous week’s extra-time draw with Leigh Leopards.

“I am really pleased and very happy for the boys.

​“They are the ones that put in all the hard work when it comes to training and game day, so I am very happy for them.

​“You don’t have to say too much (at half-time). They realised where we were.

“Everything we spoke about before the game where we needed to be good, we weren’t. We didn’t really improve that much in the second half to be honest with you.

​“Somehow we were playing good football with the ball, but we still made a lot of errors, gave away penalties and had a man sin-binned.

“So the most pleasing thing for us coaches is that we have a lot of improvement in us.

“The stuff they are doing well will win you games – we just need to knuckle down on our discipline.”