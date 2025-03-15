‘Everyone is hurt’: Matt Peet’s reaction to Wigan Warriors’ shock Challenge Cup exit

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet admitted there was “hurt” after their shock elimination from the Challenge Cup.

Hull FC came from behind to win their fourth-round tie and end Wigan’s defence of the competition.

“I am obviously very disappointed,” said Peet.

“Everyone is hurt, we are hurt for the fans because this Cup means a lot to us.

“To not be in it at any time is very disappointing.”

Wigan had to reshuffle after an early injury to star fullback Jai Field but Peet refused to make excuses.

He admitted that Hull were the better team in the second period and deserved their comeback victory.

“You have to give credit to Hull,” he said.

“Every team has things that happen in a game and they have to swap around. I just thought that Hull were by far the better team.

“I thought at times when we were in front, we started to get loose with the ball.

“When Hull got momentum we were not in a position to stop them. The points started to come and we weren’t disciplined enough to regain control of the game.”

Wigan lost Field with a suspected hamstring injury, but Peet had no update on what the issue was or how long he would be out for.

Kaide Ellis went off for an HIA test, but he passed it despite not returning to the action and he will be up for selection against Leeds Rhinos next Saturday.