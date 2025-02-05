Morgan Knowles reportedly indicates he will exit St Helens as deal with new club almost complete

MORGAN KNOWLES has reportedly indicated he will exit St Helens for the Dolphins for 2026.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which has stated that Knowles and the Dolphins have been in talks for a number of weeks and the deal is close to being concluded.

Knowles recently enjoyed a Testimonial following his service to Saints and the game but is out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

And the Dolphins – led by former Saints head coach Kristian Woolf – are set to pounce.

Dolphins CEO Terry Reader last week confirmed the club’s pursuit of Knowles.

“Woolfy coached him and they won three premierships together at St Helens,” he said.

“He wants to test himself in the NRL.

“There is interest to talk to him but that’s where it is at the moment.

“We are always interested in good players, especially if they want to play for us.

“We’ll have a chat and see what happens.

Meanwhile, Knowles himself said this on the subject: “I’m hoping to get something nailed down and sorted before the season starts,” Knowles told the St Helens Star two weeks ago.

28-year-old Knowles hails from Cumbria and has made over 200 appearances for the Red Vee since debuting for the club back in 2015.

Knowles also has four Wales caps and four England caps.