St Helens boss Paul Wellens reacts to Morgan Knowles speculation

IN recent weeks and months, St Helens star Morgan Knowles has been subject to speculation about his future at the Merseyside club.

Knowles, who recently enjoyed a testimonial, has been linked with a reunion with former Saints boss Kristian Woolf at NRL side, Dolphins for 2026.

The loose-forward is out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season and speculation continues to follow the 28-year-old around.

For Saints boss Paul Wellens, he continues to speak with Knowles about his future.

“All I can is I have been in regular dialogue with Morgan Knowles for not only weeks but for months,” Wellens told League Express.

“He has been very honest with me in terms of the things that have gone on and when the time is right for Morgan – when he is clear in his mind what he needs to happen – the something will be announced.”

28-year-old Knowles hails from Cumbria and has made over 200 appearances for the Red Vee since debuting for the club back in 2015.

Knowles also has four Wales caps and four England caps.