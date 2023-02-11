Morgan Knowles withdraws from St Helens squad for St George Illawarra Dragons clash

MORGAN KNOWLES has been withdrawn from the St Helens squad for the St George Illawarra Dragons clash this morning.

Ahead of Saints’ World Club Challenge clash with Penrith Panthers next week, the Merseyside club are taking part in the Pre-Season Challenge Down Under with a clash against St George.

However, Knowles has been ‘under the weather’ this week as head coach Paul Wellens confirms it is just a precaution.

“We wanted to put the strongest squad possible, but he’s a little bit under the weather and given the fact we’ve got an important game next week, if he goes out there and plays not 100% we could knock back his recovery a few days.

“So we took the sensible option but everyone else is good to go.”

Replacing Knowles will be James Bell and Wellens is looking forward to seeing the Scotland international in action.

“Belly has been outstanding with the way he has gone about his work, he can bring something a bit different with his skill set.”