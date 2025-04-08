Multiple Super League clubs circle Penrith Panthers veteran

MULTIPLE Super League clubs are circling Penrith Panthers veteran Scott Sorensen.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, who has claimed that the Panthers are in real danger of losing their unsung hero to a team from across the world.

Sorensen has four Grand Final winning rings with the Panthers and still has a year left on his deal with the Blue Mountain club, but The Mole believes that a big offer from numerous Super League sides could see the 32-year-old swap Australia for the UK.

“We could offer him a three year deal, the captaincy, a car and accommodation – a good package,” one struggling Super League club boss told Wide World of Sports.

Sorensen has made 85 appearances for Penrith since making the move ahead of the 2021 NRL season