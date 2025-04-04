‘My body has had enough’: Former Wales captain retires at 38

FORMER Wales captain Craig Kopczak has called time on his career after 19 years and more than 400 matches at senior level, saying: “My body has had enough.”

The 38-year-old ex-Bradford, Huddersfield, Salford, Wakefield and Featherstone forward played 20 times for Oldham last season as Sean Long’s side won promotion as League One champions.

That meant he had finished top of all three divisions after achieving it with Huddersfield in Super League in 2013 and Featherstone in the Championship in 2023.

Kopczak led Wales at the 2013 and 2017 World Cups, playing 436 games and scoring 50 tries for club and country.

He hadn’t featured for Oldham this year and explained: “Sadly, I am announcing my retirement with immediate effect.

“It is a decision I have been thinking about for a while now and my body has had enough. The time has come, as upsetting as it is. I have no doubts.

“I’m leaving the club in fantastic hands and I wish them all the very best.

“I’m hugely proud of my achievements and I could not have done it all without the sacrifices of my family. They have put up with a lot, and I’m really proud of what I have achieved.

“I wanted to keep going this year, but every player will come to a stage in their mind and in their heart when they know it is done, and when the time is right. For me that time is now.”

Oldham Chairman Bill Quinn said: “Craig is a great guy, and as soon as we met him I felt that.

“You can tell that he will always give his all, but he also knows when the time is right to stop.

“It is sad but these things happen in sport, and myself, (managing director) Mike Ford and the board wish him well for the future.

“It has been great having him and he will always be welcome at Oldham.”