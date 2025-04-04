‘There’s a home for Rugby League in Cornwall’ insists coach after club folds

MIKE ABBOTT still believes in Rugby League in Cornwall, even if the club he had been involved with since their inception ahead of the 2022 season and had been head coach of since 2023 have folded.

Like his players, the 47-year-old from St Helens combined the sport with a full-time job, in his case as a deputy headteacher.

Abbott, whose squad included his son Callum, a 26-year-old utility back, moved to the county in 2016 and initially coached at the Cornish Rebels community team and within the local rugby union scene.

He was assistant to experienced former Dewsbury, Widnes and Leigh coach Neil Kelly before taking the reins.

He said he and his players wanted to fulfil their fourth League One fixture of the year, against North Wales Crusaders at Chester, in the hope of a survival package emerging.

“The players were still very much for the club,” he told BBC Sport.

“They were willing to travel to play North Wales and then go about it on a week-to-week basis to keep the club going and see if backers could come in, because phone calls were happening in the background.

“I’m just concerned about the boys. Some of them have moved from Australia to play and the commitment and effort they’ve put in, it’s just gutting that that’s not been matched by certain people at the club. It’s heartbreaking for them.

“The amount of work that goes on in the background week to week to get a rugby club to function is non-stop.”

Abbott insisted: “There’s a home for Rugby League in Cornwall.

“I know it comes with challenges for travelling and everything else like that, but it’s untapped. It just needs someone to come in and do it the right way.

“Myself and (general manager) John Beach have been screaming for a foundation to be set up, let’s get it playing in schools, let’s do all these really solid things that give you a conveyor belt of players – really focus the money underneath it to make it secure.

“I hope it (Rugby League) carries on. I hope there’s someone out there who thinks we can go about this the right way, whether that’s with me or someone else. Just someone to come and do it properly and make it work.”