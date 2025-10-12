Name revealed for new Papua New Guinea NRL franchise

THE club based in Papua New Guinea that is scheduled to enter the NRL in 2028 will be known as the PNG Chiefs, the Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape revealed in the capital Port Moresby on Sunday.

And Marape has explained that the name has been chosen to reflect the wider culture and society of his country.

“Before there was a prime minister, and a King or Queen in England, the sovereign head within the tribe was the chief,” Marape said, according to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald.

“In our country, about 30 per cent [of tribes] are matrilineal, so it fits in well when girls run on as Chiefs because there is a traditional context in our history.

“In East New Britain and New Ireland, women were chiefs. They hold land rights, they make the final decisions, so the name is fitting.

“The name just blends in well with the authenticity of where we came from as a nation of so many tribes, united into one nation in 1975, and gifted by Australia. It has a strong meaning to our authentic identity.”

The announcement was made before the Australian Prime Minister’s XIII recorded a 28-10 victory over the PNG national team at Port Moresby’s Santos National Football Stadium.

The name was announced to the crowd shortly before kick-off at Sunday’s match after the public had been invited to submit proposals for the name the new club should carry.

The list was reduced to two before Marape decided on the Chiefs.

“Two names were shortlisted – Pythons and the Chiefs,” Marape said.

“Everyone felt Chiefs were more appropriate on the basis that we are a sovereign nation of many tribes – about 850 languages, 1000 tribes. It wasn’t my pick – I wanted Fuzzy Wuzzy Angels. I wrote the name down, but my name came 12th in the ranking.”

PNG Chiefs chairman Ray Dib proposed the motion to adopt the new name at a meeting of the directors of the new club.

“It’s a reflection of cultural significance for the people of Papua New Guinea,” Dib said.

“This name reflects the cultural identity, leadership, and tradition of honouring the people in Papua New Guinea. A Chief’s name embodies wisdom, unity, courage, and community.”