Wales Wheelchair Grand Final line-up confirmed

CARDIFF BLUE DRAGONS’ slim homes of featuring in the Welsh Grand Final were scuppered by NORTH WALES CRUSADERS, who will now meet TORFAEN TIGERS in the decider.

The Blue Dragons needed to beat North Wales by a very big margin to reach the big stage at the Crusaders’ expense.

Instead, Norths prevailed 58-24 in the double-header at Wrexham against a side who lacked their only Wales international Lee Sargent.

Cardiff, who were 16-0 adrift in the early stages, pegged the Crusaders back to 22-14 at the break, but Norths duly breached the half-century with three tries and two goals by Martin Turner, three tries and three conversions for his son, Matthew Turner, and a brace apiece for Ffion McCabe and Sophie Bamford. Harry Mitchell-Jones also crossed, and Bamford improved a couple of scores.

The Blue Dragons posted tries by Libbie Sargent (two), Thomas James, Tomos Parker and Poppy Clayton, with Daniel Martin and James both adding a goal.

TORFAEN, who had already qualified for the final on Saturday week, October 25 (also at Wrexham) beat SWINDON ST GEORGE 50-18.

The Tigers, who led 26-0 before the Saints rallied to 26-12 at the interval, owed a debt to Jamie Reynolds, who rattled up 30 points with five tries and five goals.

Scott Trigg-Turner (two), Jason Reynolds, Leighton Morris and Dane Oram closed the account while two Crusaders loan players (Jess Booth, with two tries, and Martin Turner, with two goals) scored for St George, for whom Brogan Evans nipped over and Andy Houghton improved.

Results

Sunday 12 October

North Wales Crusaders 58 Cardiff Blue Dragons 24; Torfaen Tigers 50 Swindon St George 18). Both at Wrexham University Sports Hall.

Fixtures

Sunday 19 October

Torfaen Tigers v North Wales Crusaders (12.15pm); Cardiff Blue Dragons v Swindon St George (1.35pm). Both at Cwmbran Stadium.