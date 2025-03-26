Named Super League club reportedly makes ‘initial enquiries’for Canberra Raiders prop Josh Papali’i

ST HELENS have reportedly made “initial enquiries” for Canberra Raiders prop Josh Papali’i.

That’s according to reports in Australia with The League Scene claiming that Saints made Papali’i a target following the end of their pursuit of Penrith Panthers forward Scott Sorensen.

The League Scene posted on X: “St Helens’ pursuit of Scott Sorensen has gone cold with the club still searching for an experienced NRL forward.

“Josh Papali’i is a name linked with a Super League move. It’s our understanding that St Helens have made initial inquiries to his management.”

All Out Rugby League initially reported that Papali’i had been offered to Super League sides with his contract at the Raiders coming to an end at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

32-year-old Papali’i has played his entire career with Canberra, registering over 300 appearances and 65 tries.

Saints owner Eamonn McManus had previously revealed that the Merseyside club will be spending full salary cap in 2026, with three marquee signings: “It’s well known that we have a number of players off contract this season and that some will be leaving for other clubs,” the Saints owner wrote.

“We certainly aim to improve the squad further in 2026 both in strength and in depth. We aim to balance a degree of retention with additions of new and strong talent.

“We will be spending full salary cap and utilising the three marquee exemptions again that is for sure.

“The process is in hand and will no doubt unfold during the course of this season as and when decisions are made.

“That said, it is success this season that we first desire and which is currently foremost in our minds.”