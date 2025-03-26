Leeds Rhinos sign Lacey Owen

LEEDS RHINOS have added some more international experience to their squad with two-time Grand Final winner Lacey Owen joining the club from York Valkyrie.

After starting her career with hometown club Castleford Tigers, Owen joined York and went on to make her England debut against Wales in November 2023, coming off the bench to score a try in the 60-0 win at Headingley.

The arrival of the 24-year-old will help replace some of the experience the Rhinos have lost since last season, with Amy Hardcastle, Shona Hoyle and Hanna Butcher among the departures.

“Lacey has proven herself at the highest level in Women’s Super League, and we are pleased to be able to bring someone with her experience into this squad,” said interim head coach Leon Crick.

“She has played in big games and has the kind of quality you need within your squad to keep competition for places high. She’s already fitted in well with rest of the team and we are excited by what she can do in 2025.”

Owen will be line to make her debut next Saturday (April 5th) when Leeds get their season underway with a Challenge Cup group stage tie against Leigh Leopards at Headingley, and the second row or centre can’t wait to get started.

“I’m pleased to be joining Leeds,” added Owen.

“It’s a fresh start for myself and I can’t wait for the season to start. I loved playing for York, but this was a chance to challenge myself in a new environment and give me a new perspective on myself as a player.

“I want to become the best player I can and Leeds has a lot to offer. The girls are great, so it’ll be nice to push myself around a new group. It’s very professional and everybody has been welcoming. There are some familiar faces here, like Liv Whitehead and Grace Field who I know from York, but all the girls are friendly, so it’s been easy to bond with everybody.

“Learning has always been a big part of my game. So it will be nice to apply everything that I have learned so far in my career here and also to be able to be a voice for some of the younger players who have just started because they’re very talented. It will be great to watch them grow and for myself to grow alongside them too.”