Nathan Cleary breaks silence on future after Super League links

NATHAN CLEARY has admitted that he could be interested in staying at Penrith Panthers if Peter Wallace becomes head coach.

Cleary’s future has been well-documented over the past few seasons, given the fact that his partner Mary Fowler currently plies her trade for Manchester City.

The Australian international’s father Ivan has already confirmed he will step away from head coaching at the Panthers at the end of the 2027 NRL campaign.

And so with Cleary previously admitting that he would be willing to test the open market from November 1, it remains to be seen where the 28-year-old will hang his hat moving forward.

But now Cleary has revealed that if Wallace does get the job at Penrith, then it could influence the halfback to remain.

“It’s not something I’ve thought about too much, but potentially [Peter Wallace as coach could help me want to stay],” Cleary told AAP.

“Wal is the kind of guy anyone would like to play for. He was someone I loved playing alongside … It’s obviously a pressing thing, which I understand, but it’s definitely a decision I won’t take lightly, and it won’t happen any time soon.

“I was lucky enough to play alongside Wal, he was someone I looked up to, and the way he played the game, the toughness, I have the utmost respect for him. I’m really happy for him.

“But it doesn’t change my position. I’m still not ready to make that decision yet, and that won’t change over the next six to eight week period.

“We’ll see how it goes.”