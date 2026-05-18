Bradford Bulls make decision on Greg Eden future

GREG EDEN will return to North Wales Crusaders after Bradford Bulls boss Kurt Haggerty decided not to extend the winger’s loan at Odsal.

It was a surprise move last month when the 35-year-old signed for the Bulls on a month’s loan due to the injury crisis being faced by Haggerty’s side.

However, with bodies such as Jayden Okunbor and Waqa Blake returning to the starting line-up, Eden has now returned to the Crusaders, whose takeover has since been ratified by the RFL.

Eden made a try-scoring debut for the Bulls as they were beaten at home by Hull KR earlier this month, and also was a starter away at Wigan Warriors the following week.

However, the veteran was left out of the Bradford side that overcame Hull FC on Sunday.