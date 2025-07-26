Nathan Cleary-led Penrith Panthers dominate Wests Tigers

PENRITH PANTHERS 36 WESTS TIGERS 2

TOM SMITH, CommBank Stadium, Saturday

NATHAN CLEARY sounded a warning to the rest of the NRL by leading the Panthers to a dominant win over the Tigers.

Wests nailed an early penalty goal through Adam Doueihi before the Cleary-powered Panthers piled on six unanswered tries.

Cleary, Isaah Yeo and Liam Martin returned from a rest against South Sydney last Friday, and the star-studded four-time premiers showed why they’re a still a huge chance to add a fifth straight title.

Penrith have now won their last seven matches — a streak that includes these sides’ last meeting seven weeks ago at the same venue — to storm into premiership contention.

Thomas Jenkins nearly reeled in a spectacular aerial opener, before a drop-out shot clock penalty gave the Tigers their only points.

Lindsay Smith crashed over for the first try in the 24th minute, then Casey McLean slashed through soon after.

The game’s highlight came when Cleary released Dylan Edwards from long range, and the outstanding fullback celebrating by doing a cartwheel.

Penrith kept their foot on Wests’ throat until the floodgates opened late.

Cleary put Martin over from close range before spearing a brilliant grubber kick for Izack Tago to ground in the in-goal.

Jenkins found the left corner four minutes from time to add an exclamation mark.

PANTHERS: 1 Dylan Edwards, 2 Thomas Jenkins, 3 Izack Tago, 4 Casey McLean, 5 Brian To’o, 6 Blaize Talagi, 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 Moses Leota, 9 Mitch Kenny, 10 Lindsay Smith, 11 Luke Garner, 12 Isaiah Papali’i, 13 Isaah Yeo. Subs (all used): 14 Brad Schneider, 15 Liam Henry, 16 Luron Patea, 19 Liam Martin

Tries: Smith (24), McLean (29), Edwards (39), Martin (65), Tago (68), Jenkins (76); Goals: Cleary 6/6

TIGERS: 1 Sunia Turuva, 2 Izaac Tu’itupou, 3 Taylan May, 4 Starford To’a, 5 Jeral Skelton, 6 Jarome Luai, 7 Latu Fainu, 8 Terrell May, 9 Api Koroisau, 10 Alex Twal, 11 Alex Seyfarth, 12 Tony Sukkar, 13 Adam Doueihi. Subs (all used): 14 Tristan Hope, 15 Jack Bird, 16 Fonua Pole, 17 Sione Fainu

Goals: Doueihi 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-2, 6-2, 12-2, 18-2; 24-2, 30-2, 36-2

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Panthers: Nathan Cleary; Tigers: Terrell May

Penalty count: 1-2; Half-time: 18-2; Referee: Peter Gough; Attendance: 16,753