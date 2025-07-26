Gold Coast Titans shock New Zealand Warriors in Des Hasler milestone game

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS 16 GOLD COAST TITANS 24

TOM SMITH, Go Media Stadium, Saturday

DES HASLER toasted his 500th NRL game as coach with a massive upset over the Warriors.

35-year-old Titans stand-off Kieran Foran – who played his first game under Hasler 16 years ago at Manly – wound back the clock, while wide men Jojo Fifita and Phillip Sami each bagged a brace.

Gold Coast missed Tino Fa’asuamaelaui (knee), David Fifita (ankle) and Sam Verrills (personal reasons) for the trip across the Tasman, whereas the Warriors regained fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad from a knee injury.

And the hosts snared the first two tries before the Queensland club manufactured one of the boil-overs of the season to leave the Aucklanders’ top-four spot at risk.

Adam Pompey and red-hot back-rower Leka Halasima both crashed over down the left edge inside the opening ten minutes.

But Jayden Campbell’s long-range break put Fifita in for his first and Sami found the left corner to restore parity, then Campbell’s penalty-goal put Gold Coast up by two at the break.

The Bunker denied Jaylan De Groot but a looping Foran cut-out gift-wrapped Sami’s second.

Things got harder for the Warriors when Dallin Watene-Zelezniak was sin-binned for obstructing a kick chase, and Fifita bounced off four defenders to complete his brace.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck crossed just after the hour mark and Sean Mullany was binned for a late hip-drop, but the visitors clung on for their coach.

WARRIORS: 1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3 Adam Pompey, 4 Kurt Capewell, 5 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7 Tanah Boyd, 8 James Fisher-Harris, 9 Wayde Egan, 10 Jackson Ford, 11 Leka Halasima, 12 Marata Niukore, 13 Erin Clark. Subs (all used): 14 Te Maire Martin, 15 Jacob Laban, 16 Demitric Vaimauga, 17 Tanner Stowers-Smith

Tries: Pompey (4), Halasima (9), Tuivasa-Sheck (62); Goals: Boyd 2/3; Sin bin: Watene-Zelezniak (56) – professional foul

TITANS: 1 AJ Brimson, 2 Jaylan De Groot, 3 Brian Kelly, 4 Jojo Fifita, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 Kieran Foran, 7 Jayden Campbell, 8 Moeaki Fotuaika, 11 Chris Randall, 10 Jaimin Jolliffe, 12 Beau Fermor, 14 Jacob Alick-Wiencke, 13 Klese Haas. Subs (all used): 15 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 16 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, 17 Josh Patston, 19 Sean Mullany

Tries: Fifita (12, 57), Sami (15, 48); Goals: Campbell 4/5; Sin bin: Mullany (78) – hip drop

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 10-6, 10-10, 10-12; 10-18, 10-24, 16-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck; Titans: Kieran Foran

Penalty count: 6-4; Half-time: 10-12; Referee: Gerard Sutton