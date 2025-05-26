Nathan Cleary’s NRL future questioned as partner makes huge admission on playing in Australia

NATHAN CLEARY’S NRL future has been brought into question once more as his partner, Mary Fowler, has admitted she won’t be playing in Australia “anytime soon, if ever”.

In the past few months, several rumours have popped up about Cleary potentially making the sensational move to the northern hemisphere.

Cleary is contracted to Penrith until the end of the 2027 NRL season and has won four premierships with the Panthers, landed two Clive Churchill medals and played in three winning State of Origin series with New South Wales.

His partner, Fowler, currently plays for Manchester City in the Women’s Super League and the two continue to maintain a long-distance relationship.

But, it seems the only way the two will live together permanently will be if Cleary makes the move to the northern hemisphere, given Fowler’s reluctance to move back home.

“I’m not going to be playing football in Australia anytime soon, if ever,” Fowler told the Keegan and Company podcast.

“But I’m going to be in Europe, so if we do this, it’s going to have to be long distance.”

Cleary himself said in December: “It’s obviously tough that we’re both pretty stuck into our sport, but we definitely want to in the future. I’d love for it to be with Mary – I just think she’d be the best mother…. It’s not a rush at the moment, but definitely post-footy, I would love to have a little family of my own.”