State of Origin preview as Queensland back rookie for opener

ROBERT TOIA will become Queensland’s least experienced debutant in 30 years when he lines up for Wednesday’s State of Origin opener at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

The 20-year-old Sydney Roosters centre has been picked by Maroons coach Billy Slater despite playing only ten NRL games, all this season.

While born in New Zealand and of Tongan heritage, Toia was raised in Redcliffe and has been with the Roosters since the age of 14.

He featured for Queensland Under-19s in 2022 but successive anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) ruptures and a broken jaw severely hampered his development since then.

Only this season has his breakthrough come and he’s been an ever-present so far, impressing enough for an Origin call-up.

Not since 1995, when Ben Ikin played after only four first-grade games amid the Super League war ruling many players ineligible, has so inexperienced a player worn the Maroons jersey.

“I think he’s a world-class centre,” declared Slater, who is looking to reclaim the Shield after New South Wales’ comeback win last year.

“Although he’s only ten games into his NRL career, he’s been through a bit of adversity.

“I know his coach at the Roosters (Trent Robinson) has got a really high opinion of him and watching the principles that he has in his game, we think he’s of Origin class.

“We are looking forward to having him a part of our team and looking forward to helping get his game on and build his game into our footy team.”

Toia was stunned by the phone call from Slater to confirm his selection: “I was a bit speechless.

“To be honest, I thought it was a joke. I thought it was a prank call from someone. I was in total disbelief.”

He paid credit to the Roosters – and his family – for keeping faith in him during long periods on the sidelines.

“I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t any doubt, but I never lost any of the support from my family and the club,” added Toia.

“I can’t thank them enough for their loyalty. Despite what other people have said about the club, they have had my back since day one.”

Toia is the only starting debutant for Queensland, but there are two more on the bench in forwards Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans) and Trent Loiero (Melbourne Storm).

Max King is the only rookie named in returning Blues coach Laurie Daley’s line-up, with the England-born Canterbury Bulldogs forward on the bench.

The Women’s State of Origin concludes on Thursday, with New South Wales naming an unchanged line-up in pursuit of a series whitewash at Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium.

Queensland are missing Tamika Upton and Keilee Joseph through injury, handing debuts to Hayley Maddick and Georgia Hannaway.

The men’s game begins at 11.05am UK time and the women’s the following day at 10.45am, with both shown live on Sky Sports.

Queensland team: 1 Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights), 2 Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm), 3 Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters), 4 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins), 5 Valentine Holmes (St George Illawarra Dragons), 6 Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm), 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (C) (Manly Sea Eagles), 8 Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans), 9 Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm), 10 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), 11 Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys), 12 Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys), 13 Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos). Subs: 14 Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys), 15 Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters), 16 Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans), 17 Trent Loiero (Melbourne Storm). Reserves: 18 Kurt Mann (Canterbury Bulldogs), 19 Jesse Arthars (Brisbane Broncos), 20 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (Dolphins).

New South Wales team: 1 Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers), 2 Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers), 3 Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs), 4 Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 5 Zac Lomax (Parramatta Eels), 6 Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels), 7 Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers), 8 Mitchell Barnett (Warriors), 9 Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys), 10 Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos), 11 Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers), 12 Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters), 13 Isaah Yeo (C) (Penrith Panthers). Subs: 14 Connor Watson (Sydney Roosters), 15 Spencer Leniu (Sydney Roosters), 16 Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders), 17 Max King (Canterbury Bulldogs). Reserves: 18 Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 19 Stefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne Storm), 20 Haumole Olakau’atu (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles).