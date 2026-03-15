National Leagues round-up: Hunslet ARLFC lead Premier Division

HUNSLET ARLFC, who have recruited well during the close-season, head the early-season standings having backed up their opening-day 30-4 win at Lock Lane with a resounding 34-0 home success over YORK ACORN.

The visitors, who accounted for neighbours Heworth 32-6 seven days earlier, were on the back foot from the opening exchanges, despite a huge effort from loose-forward Eddie Prescott, and were 18-0 adrift after only 16 minutes.

The south Leeds outfit had, by that stage, posted a first-minute score by Josh McLelland, a touchdown seven minutes later for Stan Boyes and an Alfie Goddard try, with Harry Shackleton improving each effort.

Hunslet ARLFC went in at the break 22 points to the good, courtesy of a Tyler Dargan scorcher as the half-hour approached.

Goddard grabbed his second score 13 minutes after the restart and a comfortable victory was wrapped up when Harry Dodd steamed in with nine minutes left, Lewis Heckford adding the conversion each time.

THATTO HEATH are also in grand early form and backed up their resounding 36-12 win over Wigan St Judes with a hugely impressive 42-16 triumph at WATERHEAD WARRIORS.

The hosts, who had won 32-10 at Rochdale Mayfield the previous week, were 10-0 behind after only nine minutes, man-of-the-match Callum Gregory crossing twice on his way to a hat-trick, with Ryan Houghton landing the first of his five goals.

Adam Robinson immediately went over in reply and the pendulum appeared to have swung Waterhead’s way when, following a skirmish on the half-hour which resulted in Thatto’s Jamie Tracey being red carded for an alleged shoulder-charge (the Warriors’ Matty Fletcher copping a yellow for running in) Niall Dean nipped over for the Oldham side, Harrison Dodd’s conversion squaring matters at 10-10.

It was, however, pretty much one-way traffic in favour of the twelve-man Crusaders in the second period.

Adam Saunders powered over two minutes after the resumption and, by the hour, Sean Kenny and Connor Foster had added touchdowns.

Houghton improved the last to help establish a 14-point cushion.

Jamie Holroyd, Gregory and (after the hosts’ Niall Dean had been sinbinned for a high tackle) Liam Kenyon raced in for the Heath, before Callum Cameron scored a consolation try for Waterhead and Ciaran Dean added the extras.

WEST HULL, who won October’s National Conference League Grand Final and who therefore may be regarded as the reigning champions, are the only other side to have won both their opening games.

The Green and Golds, who had toppled Wath Brow Hornets 44-26, ground out a 24-14 victory at a WEST BOWLING outfit who had won 20-16 at Siddal.

In a game of fluctuating fortunes, West Hull led 14-0 at the break. Benn Arbon barged over in the fifth minute, with Elliott Jones and Eligh Wilkinson – who improved his own score – adding tries in a four-minute spell straddling the half-hour.

The contest took on a different hue, however, when Bowling reduced the deficit to just four points with touchdowns inside the first seven minutes of the second period for Richard Lumb and Owen Simpson, the first of which Harry Williams goaled.

Harry Hutchinson hit back on 51 minutes for the visitors, Wilkinson adding the extras, but Bowling got back to 20-14 when Simpson claimed his second try, on the hour.

However a touchdown by Mason Palmer with 15 minutes left proved to be the last score of the fixture.

WIGAN ST JUDES were generally in full control in a 40-10 home success over ROCHDALE MAYFIELD.

The Saints led 14-0 on 28 minutes, courtesy of tries by Dante Morley-Samuels, Lewis Melling and Danny Fallon, the latter adding the first of his four goals.

Ieuan Higgs popped in for Mayfield six minutes later, but Judes went in at the interval 18-4 ahead when Reece McNally replied in kind.

Joey Brady steamed over two minutes after the restart, but Mayfield recovered to 24-10 when Higgs converted Ben Metcalf’s try.

Judes, however, eased clear in the last 24 minutes with unanswered touchdowns by Lewis Crosby, Fallon and Ryan Duffy.

SIDDAL bounced back from an early Owen McCartney try which Sam Curwen improved to grind out a 16-8 win at a young WATH BROW HORNETS outfit.

Harry Milnes replied for the visitors midway through the first half, Harvey Williams landing the levelling conversion, only for the Cumbrians to nose in front again when Curwen landed a penalty-goal six minutes before the break.

Siddal, however, were 10-8 ahead at the interval, Williams having booted a couple of penalty-goals.

And, despite Henry Turner being sinbinned five minutes after the restart for a professional foul, the Yorkshiremen posted what proved to be the winning try (by Jamie Greenwood and converted by Williams) before his return.

It took Adam Dent’s second try, two minutes from time, to seal a 36-30 home win for HEWORTH over LOCK LANE.

Morgan Jones, who was unlucky to be on the losing side after finishing with a hat-trick, opened for the visitors in the third minute, with Connor Jordan adding the first of his three goals.

The Villagers hit back with tries by Fraser West and Jack Sadler, the latter adding both conversions on his way to a four-goal contribution, only for the Lane to restore parity when Jordan improved Tommy Gibson’s effort.

Liam Richmond and Harrison Briggs dotted down for Heworth, but Lock Lane trailed by only six points at the break after Jones grabbed his second touchdown.

The York side established a twelve-point lead when Billy Sturdy shot in on 51 minutes, only for the Castleford outfit to peg the hosts back to a couple of points through tries by Danny Holmes and, with his third, Jones, with Jordan converting the first.

Dent and Kyle Cranswick then traded touchdowns before the former sealed victory.

LEIGH MINERS RANGERS are setting the early-season pace in DIVISION ONE.

The Miners, who had only 16 men, prevailed 28-10 at OLDHAM ST ANNES, who were 16-0 behind on the half-hour after conceding tries by Jacob Farrimond, Harry Darby and Ralph Wood, two of which Ikey Hewitt improved.

Connor Rose opened for Annes as the interval beckoned, but Rangers were 24 points clear by the hour, Hewitt having converted touchdowns by Noah Lancelott and Andy Philbin.

Dylan Turner’s try six minutes from time, improved by Richard Pogson, was too little, too late for the hosts.

WIGAN ST PATRICKS were never behind at PILKINGTON RECS, although the St Helens side trailed only 8-6 at the interval after responding to touchdowns by Jack Sproat and Jonah Taylor with a Ryan Lockett try which Tom Connick converted.

Pats, though, went on to post a 30-18 victory in which Taylor had a hat-trick.

Brad Smith and Ash Kendrick claimed the visitors’ other tries and Adam O’Neill kicked three goals.

Pilks remained notionally in the frame with touchdowns by Warren Paladino and Ben O’Donnell, both of which Connick improved.

DEWSBURY CELTIC are the other side boasting two wins in as many outings, courtesy of an 18-14 victory over EAST LEEDS, who topped last season’s National Conference League Second Division with a 100 percent winning record but who, after slipping 19-18 at home to Oulton seven days earlier, have yet to get off the mark this time.

Easts led 14-6 midway through the second period, courtesy of tries by Jordan Gill, Alfie Crawford and Nehemiah Mensah, one of which Dave Gibbons converted.

Celtic, however, took the spoils through touchdowns by Joe Edwards and, eight minutes from time, Josh Frain. Joel Gibson, who had improved Casey Canterbury’s opener, added both goals.

STANNINGLEY, who were on level terms at 8-8 at OULTON RAIDERS at half-time, went on to prevail 24-14 in a game in which Oulton’s cause wasn’t helped by yellow cards for Joel Edmiston (on 26 minutes, for a dangerous tackle), and Tom Lynn (67 minutes, for dissent).

Aiden Scully bagged a brace for the visitors, whose other tries went to Jack Sykes, Alfie Peach and, with the clincher three minutes from time (with Sykes adding his second goal), Will Barker.

The Raiders missed out despite tries by Adrian Holdsworth, Charlie Costello and Bailey Metcalfe, the last of which Joe Horan improved.

KELLS never trailed against DEWSBURY MOOR in a 30-16 verdict.

The Miners, in a game well controlled by referee Duane Martin, prevailed through a Harley Nelson brace, tries by Clarke Chambers, Blaine Graham and Dan Starkie, and five Ross Gainford goals.

George Woodcock scored a try and two conversions for the Maroons, before being sinbinned three minutes from the end for dissent, while Jackson Walker and Kieron Hepworth also crossed.

Results

Saturday 14 March

NATIONAL LEAGUES

PREMIER DIVISION: Heworth 36 Lock Lane 30; Hunslet ARLFC 34 York Acorn 0; Waterhead Warriors 16 Thatto Heath Crusaders 42; Wath Brow Hornets 8 Siddal 16; West Bowling 14 West Hull 24; Wigan St Judes 40 Rochdale Mayfield 10

DIVISION ONE: Dewsbury Celtic 18 East Leeds 14; Kells 30 Dewsbury Moor Maroons 16; Oldham St Annes 10 Leigh Miners Rangers 28; Oulton Raiders 14 Stanningley 24; Pilkington Recs 18 Wigan St Patricks 30; Shaw Cross Sharks 24 Egremont Rangers 22

CONFERENCE REGIONS

CUMBRIA CONFERENCE: Ulverston v Maryport -nr; Dalton 26 Barrow Island 18; Distington 18 Seaton Rangers 20; Hensingham 44 Ellenborough Rangers 8; Hindpool Tigers 36 Millom 28.

NORTH WEST CONFERENCE: Ashton Bears 26 Woolston Rovers 20; Clock Face Miners v Saddleworth Rangers -nr; Crosfields 12 Ince Rose Bridge 24; Leigh East 24 Blackbrook 40.

YORKSHIRE A CONFERENCE: Beverley 42 Stanley Rangers 22; Drighlington 24 Keighley Albion 25; King Cross Park 22 Moldgreen 46; Mirfield Spartans 64 Myton Warriors 4; Thornhill Trojans 28 Bradford Dudley Hill 18.

YORKSHIRE B CONFERENCE: Bentley 40 Normanton Knights 6; Featherstone Lions 66 Hull Dockers 16; Milford 16 Fryston Warriors 16; Siddal Academy v Kippax Welfare -nr; Skirlaugh 32 Newsome Panthers 12.

REGIONS

NORTH WEST MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Folly Lane 46 Halton Farnworth Hornets 4; Heysham Atoms v Waterhead Warriors A -nr; Shevington Sharks 82 Wigan St Judes 6; West Bank Bears 14 Hindley Stags 30; Westhoughton Lions 24 Chorley Panthers 24.

DIVISION 1: Garswood Stags 20 Spring View 48; Golborne Parkside v Bank Quay Bulls -nr; Newton Storm 42 Runcorn Highfield 20; Rochdale Mayfield A 16 Wigan St Cuthberts 34; Salford City Roosters 72 Leigh Miners Rangers A 0.

DIVISION 2: Ashton Bears A v Clock Face Miners A -nr; Liverpool Lizards 0 Orrell St James A 68; Portico Vine 24 Blackpool Scorpions 0; Saddleworth Rangers A 40 Oldham St Annes A 18; Thatto Heath Crusaders Academy 24 Latchford Albion Giants 22.

YORKSHIRE MEN’S LEAGUE

FRIENDLIES: Sherburn 34 Goole Vikings 8; West Bowling A 32 Wibsey Warriors 18; Birstall Victoria 16 Drighlington A 16; West Hull A 26 Skirlaugh A 22; Heworth A 18 Dodworth Miners 26; Queensbury 24 Clayton 26; Eastmoor Dragons 22 Emley Moor 24; Seacroft Sharks v Lindley St Joseph’s -nr; Boothtown 34 Moldgreen A 16; Harrogate Hawks v Aspatria Hornets -nr; Batley ARLFC 8 York Barbarians 14; Upton 14 Hunslet ARLFC A 14; Mirfield Spartans A v Myton Warriors A -nr; Bentley A v Hull Wyke -nr.

CUMBRIA MEN’S LEAGUE

FRIENDLY: Flimby v Lowca -nr.

Fixtures

Friday 20 March

REGIONS

CUMBRIA MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE: Egremont Rangers A v Maryport A.

Saturday 21 March

NATIONAL LEAGUES

PREMIER DIVISION: Lock Lane v Wath Brow Hornets; Rochdale; Mayfield v West Bowling; Thatto Heath Crusaders v Hunslet ARLFC; West Hull v Siddal; Wigan St Judes v Heworth; York Acorn v Waterhead Warriors

DIVISION ONE: Dewsbury Celtic v Shaw Cross Sharks; Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Pilkington Recs; East Leeds v Egremont Rangers; Leigh Miners Rangers v Kells; Stanningley v Oldham St Annes; Wigan St Patricks v Oulton Raiders

CONFERENCE REGIONS

CUMBRIA CONFERENCE: Barrow Island v Distington; Dalton v Hindpool Tigers; Maryport v Hensingham; Millom v Ulverston; Seaton Rangers v Ellenborough Rangers.

NORTH WEST CONFERENCE: Crosfields v Saddleworth Rangers; Ince Rose Bridge v Leigh East; Ashton Bears v Orrell St James; Woolston Rovers v Blackbrook.

YORKSHIRE A CONFERENCE: Keighley Albion v Myton Warriors; King Cross Park v Drighlington; Moldgreen v Beverley; Stanley Rangers v Bradford Dudley Hill; Thornhill Trojans v Mirfield Spartans.

YORKSHIRE B CONFERENCE: Fryston Warriors v Newsome Panthers; Kippax Welfare v Milford; Normanton Knights v Featherstone Lions; Siddal Academy v Skirlaugh.

REGIONS

NORTH WEST MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Hindley Stags v Shevington Sharks; Chorley Panthers v Heysham Atoms; Halton Farnworth Hornets v Waterhead Warriors A; West Bank Bears v Folly Lane; Wigan St Judes v Westhoughton Lions.

DIVISION 1: Bank Quay Bulls v Newton Storm; Leigh Miners Rangers A v Rochdale Mayfield A; Runcorn Highfield v Garswood Stags; Salford City Roosters v Golborne Parkside; Wigan St Cuthberts v Spring View.

DIVISION 2: Blackpool Scorpions v Liverpool Lizards; Clock Face Miners A v Portico Vine; Latchford Albion Giants v Orrell St James A; Oldham St Annes A v Thatto Heath Crusaders Academy; Saddleworth Rangers A v Ashton Bears A.

ENTRY DIVISION: Ince Rose Bridge A v Wigan Bulldogs; Blackbrook A v Rylands Sharks; Cadishead Rhinos v Woolston Rovers A; Chester Gladiators v Chorley Panthers A; Langworthy Reds v Salford City Roosters A; Leigh East A v Hindley Stags Reserves; Spring View A v Burtonwood Bridge; Westhoughton Lions A v Widnes St Maries.

YORKSHIRE MEN’S LEAGUE

FRIENDLIES: Stanley Rangers A v Bradford Dudley Hill; Odsal Sedbergh v Farnley Falcons; Brighouse Rangers A v Stanningley; Clayton v Guiseley Rangers.

CUMBRIA MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Roose Pioneers v Cockermouth Titans; Lowca v Flimby; Kells A v Askam.

DIVISION ONE: Aspatria Hornets v Dalton A; Distington A v Glasson Rangers; Hensingham A v Seaton Rangers A.