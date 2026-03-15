Injuries pile up as St Helens win ‘war of attrition’

PAUL ROWLEY was delighted to see St Helens emerge victorious from a “war of attrition” – but counting the cost to an already injury-troubled squad.

Saints lost both hookers, Daryl Clark and Jake Burns, to failed HIAs in the 32-8 Challenge Cup win at Castleford Tigers while Curtis Sironen and Jackson Hastings were also forced off.

“It’s not often you lose both hookers, and then Wingy (Jake Wingfield) has come back and done a great job there at nine,” said Rowley.

“He had to play long minutes, which would never have been in the plan on a return game (following injury).

“Dave Klemmer has really earned his money, coming back on and playing such long minutes.

“There were so many great performances. I can’t speak highly enough of our group, to be honest.”

Of the other injuries, Rowley said: “Siro’s no good.

“He’s got a calf injury. A good calf is four (weeks out) and a bad calf is eight, so we’ll see.”

Hastings was seen stretching his arm and shoulder and Rowley said: “He took a bit of a knock.

“He would have stayed on but I don’t want to take a risk.”

Rowley said of the overall game: “It was a war of attrition, but we prepared for that to be fair.

“We felt, even throughout all our adversity pre-game, that we had a plan and we had a method that would carry us through to the next round, and ultimately that’s what the Cup’s all about.

“To score 30-odd points is pretty good, and to be as resilient and durable on our try-line defence as well.

“That ten-, 15-minute period where it was a bit of a siege mentality, I thought probably pulled us through and got us the win.”