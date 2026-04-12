National Leagues round-up: Lock Lane off the mark impressively

THE formbook was well and truly turned upside down on Saturday at Parson’s Meadow where visitors LOCK LANE, who had lost all four of their fixtures in the PREMIER DIVISION, ended WIGAN ST JUDES’ three-match winning streak with a 20-12 success.

Callum Butler converted tries by Leighton Davies and Tom Dobson to help establish a 12-0 lead by the 25th minute before Adam Holt replied for Judes on the half-hour, Danny Fallon adding the extras.

The Saints, however, also had Joey Brady sent off at about that time for an alleged punch, and the Castleford outfit went 20-6 in front, ten minutes into the second period, courtesy of touchdowns for Connor McGrath and Connor Wilson.

Lewis Melling hit back for the hosts, Fallon improving, but the Lane held out despite having Brandon Worsley yellow carded on 70 minutes for a professional foul.

Lewis Crosby (Saints) and Lucas Moon (Lock Lane) were sent off late on following a fracas.

WATH BROW HORNETS staged an astonishing rally from 32-6 adrift with half-an-hour left to win 40-32 at WEST BOWLING.

The Cumbrians prevailed through unanswered tries by Morgan McCourt, Karl Dixon, Matt Dougan, Sam Curwen and, to go in front for the first time, Devan Sharp and Connor Molyneaux. Curwen, who had improved Kieron Eldon’s opener, totalled six goals.

Bowling, who were at full complement throughout, had led through touchdowns by Lewis Magson, Richard Lumb, Ellis Hobson, Liam Darville (with a quick brace) and Chris Cullimore, four of which Harry Williams goaled, before simply collapsing.

HEWORTH, who were 30-0 adrift at THATTO HEATH CRUSADERS seven minutes before the break, staged a similar rally to Wath Brow’s before falling just short.

Callum Rutland scored two tries and five goals in the fightback, which was sparked by a Harrison Briggs touchdown shortly before half-time. Ben Barnard and, in the last four minutes, Riley Bairstow also crossed twice to reduce the arrears to four points.

But Thatto cemented a 48-38 win with a last-gasp try by Mason Phillips and Ryan Houghton’s eighth goal.

Jamie Holroyd had scored a hat-trick for the home side, Callum Gregory bagged a brace and there were touchdowns for Sean Leicester and Liam Kenyon.

SIDDAL have leapfrogged YORK ACORN in the table, and are out of the relegation zone, after recovering from an early Clayton Shepherdson try to prevail 34-6.

The visitors were 16-6 ahead at half-time (Ant Chilton landed a late penalty-goal for Acorn), making the most of the sinbinning of Eddie Prescott on 13 minutes by building on Sam Walsh’s first try with that player’s second score and a Jamie Greenwood effort.

Further tries followed on the restart for Harry Milnes, Greenwood and Harry Georgiou, with Josh Brown totalling four goals and Greenwood converting one score, before Dean Booth was sinbinned on 75 minutes for use of the elbow.

WEST HULL continue to set the pace at the top of the table but had to fight back from 12-0 down before beating visitors WATERHEAD WARRIORS 24-16.

The Warriors’ Max Hobin converted early tries by James Perks and Scott Parnaby before Elliott Jones nipped in for Wests and Eligh Wilkinson added the extras.

Waterhead made light of the yellow card shown to Gareth Owen on 31 minutes for a professional foul, Matty Holland crossing five minutes later to help establish a ten-point lead, but Wests were only 16-12 behind at the interval, Wilkinson having converted his own late score.

And it was one-way traffic in the second period, when Wilkinson added a couple more tries (his second – the clincher – deep into injury time) and Tom Verity crossed.

ROCHDALE MAYFIELD are still seeking a first win after losing 52-0 at home to second-placed HUNSLET ARLFC.

Ieaun Higgs, Mayfield’s fullback and man of the match, could do little to prevent hat-tricks by Stan Boyes and Harry Dodd, while there was a brace for Alfie Goddard. Michael Waite closed the south Leeds side’s try account and Lewis Heckford hoisted eight goals.

WIGAN ST PATRICKS, who had won all their four games in DIVISION ONE, came dramatically unstuck at STANNINGLEY.

The Leeds outfit cruised to a 48-0 win, the margin being only partly explained by the sinbinning of the visitors’ Alfie Gormley for a late challenge.

Stanningley, who led 32-0 at the break, closed with two Dylan McAndrew tries and touchdowns for Alfie Peach, Connor Aveyard, Nathan Stone, Luke Townend, Elliott Whitaker, Jack Sykes and Fraser Stroud, six of which Josh Phillips goaled.

Leaders DEWSBURY CELTIC fell behind to an early try by EGREMONT’S Kaiden Block, with Joe Lewis adding the first of his three goals, but went on to win 34-22 with a Drew Judge-Clark brace, a try and five goals by Jordan Hirst and touchdowns to Josh Frain, Bailey Arnold and Ed Cullen.

Sam Williams and, with the last touchdowns of the contest, Connor Williams and Lachlan McDowell replied for Rangers.

KELLS never looked back against OLDHAM ST ANNES, who are still seeking a first win, after having forged a 22-0 lead at the interval.

Annes hit back to 26-12 but the Cumbrians sealed a 36-12 success with tries in the last eight minutes for Sam Murtagh and Ellis McKee, one of which Grant Gainford (who had scored the Miners’ first two tries) goaled.

Clarke Chambers also bagged a brace for the Whitehaven side – in addition to being sinbinned for punching – and Harley Nelson crossed, while Ross Gainford improved three scores.

Aidy Gleeson and Richard Pogson replied for Annes, with Matty Whitehead and Connor Mitchell adding the respective extras.

Title hopefuls DEWSBURY MOOR beat OULTON RAIDERS 24-16 after having led 18-0 early in the second period.

Aaron James and Sam Beety crossed for the Maroons on 22 and 29 minutes respectively and Jackson Walker nipped over five minutes after the restart, but Oulton were only eight points behind as the game entered the final quarter, Archie Craggs having converted one of tries by Noah Kershaw and Kieron Walpole.

A Kieren Hepworth touchdown, though, plus George Woodcock’s fourth goal, gave the Maroons a 14-point cushion which – after Walker was yellow carded for a high tackle – was needed, the visitors’ Craggs converting Kershaw’s second try.

EAST LEEDS beat 15-man LEIGH MINERS RANGERS 30-10 after having been 16-10 ahead at half-time.

The hosts closed with a Shane Plunkett brace and tries for Keidan Hartley, Dave Gibbons, Ryan Wooffitt and Jack Norfolk, three of which Luke Littlewood converted.

Rangers were unable to add to touchdowns by Marco Williamson and Ikey Hewitt, who goaled his own score.

PILKINGTON RECS bounced back from 10-0 down at half-time at SHAW CROSS SHARKS to lead 12-10, thanks to Tom Connick’s conversions of tries by Warren Paladino and Jamie Smith.

The Sharks, though, snared a 22-12 triumph with a try on 72 minutes by Spencer Rae – Evan Stephenson kicking his third goal – and (after Pilks’ Harry Coleman had been yellow carded for dissent) Seb Jeffers’ hat-trick score.

SCOREBOARD

Thursday 9 April

REGIONS

NORTH WEST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 2: Ashton Bears A v Latchford Albion Giants -nr:

Friday 10 April

CUMBRIA CUP: Egremont Rangers A 54 Millom A 12:

Saturday 11 April

NATIONAL LEAGUES

PREMIER DIVISION

Rochdale Mayfield 0 Hunslet ARLFC 52

Thatto Heath Crusaders 48 Heworth 38

West Bowling 32 Wath Brow Hornets 40

West Hull 24 Waterhead Warriors 16

Wigan St Judes 12 Lock Lane 20

York Acorn 4 Siddal 34

DIVISION ONE

Dewsbury Celtic 34 Egremont Rangers 22

Dewsbury Moor Maroons 24 Oulton Raiders 16

East Leeds 30 Leigh Miners Rangers 10

Kells 36 Oldham St Annes 12

Shaw Cross Sharks 22 Pilkington Recs 12

Stanningley 48 Wigan St Patricks 0

CONFERENCE REGIONS

CUMBRIA CONFERENCE: Barrow Island 70 Maryport 16; Dalton 52 Ellenborough Rangers 12; Distington 18 Millom 28; Hensingham 62 Ulverston 0; Seaton Rangers 48 Hindpool Tigers 12.

NORTH WEST CONFERENCE: Crosfields 46 Ashton Bears 12; Ince Rose Bridge 16 Blackbrook 23; Orrell St James 30 Clock Face Miners 12; Woolston Rovers 38 Leigh East 34.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE: Bedford Tigers v North Herts Crusaders -nr; Brentwood Eels 12 Eastern Rhinos 22; Wests Warriors 50 Bristol All Golds 12; Hammersmith Hill Hoists 26 London Chargers 12.

YORKSHIRE A CONFERENCE: King Cross Park 10 Beverley 18; Mirfield Spartans 34 Drighlington 20; Moldgreen 42 Bradford Dudley Hill 10; Stanley Rangers 36 Myton Warriors 14.

YORKSHIRE B CONFERENCE: Featherstone Lions 8 Fryston Warriors 8; Hull Dockers 12 Newsome Panthers 48; Kippax Welfare 10 Bentley 14; Siddal Academy 26 Normanton Knights 28; Skirlaugh 40 Milford 6.

REGIONS

CUMBRIA CUP: Glasson Rangers 24 Seaton Rangers A 0; Aspatria Hornets 14 Wath Brow Hornets A 38; Maryport A 4 Lowca 60; Askam 0 Cockermouth Titans 4; Flimby 24 Hensingham A 0; Roose Pioneers 24 Kells A 0.

NORTH WEST MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Hindley Stags 34 Chorley Panthers 6; Folly Lane 26 Shevington Sharks 12; Halton Farnworth Hornets 10 Heysham Atoms 0; Waterhead Warriors A 26 Westhoughton Lions 30.

DIVISION 1: Bank Quay Bulls 24 Runcorn Highfield 14; Garswood Stags 40 Golborne Parkside 20; Leigh Miners Rangers A 4 Newton Storm 60; Salford City Roosters v Wigan St Cuthberts -nr; Spring View 36 Rochdale Mayfield A 4.

DIVISION 2: Clock Face Miners A 24 Orrell St James A 0; Oldham St Annes A 28 Blackpool Scorpions 18; Portico Vine 6 Thatto Heath Crusaders Academy 30; Saddleworth Rangers A v Liverpool Lizards -nr; Ashton Bears A 22 Latchford Albion Giants 26.

ENTRY DIVISION: Ince Rose Bridge A 44 Salford City Roosters A 22; Blackbrook A 0 Hindley Stags Reserves 30; Burtonwood Bridge 46 Widnes St Maries 20; Langworthy Reds 40 Accrington Wildcats 24; Chorley Panthers A v Rylands Sharks -nr; Westhoughton Lions A 12 Woolston Rovers A 66; Wigan Bulldogs 18 Cadishead Rhinos 30.

YORKSHIRE MEN’S LEAGUE

PLATE: Boothtown Terriers v Hull Knights -nr.

PREMIER DIVISION: Brighouse Rangers 34 Dodworth Miners 36; East Hull 30 Ossett Trinity Tigers 30; Hunslet ARLFC v West Bowling Academy -nr; Newcastle Lightning v Doncaster Toll Bar -nr.

DIVISION 1: Emley Moor 42 Seacroft Sharks 18; Sharlston Rovers 20 York Barbarians 12; Upton 62 Birstall Victoria 12; Stainland Stags 36 Wibsey Warriors 14.

DIVISION 2: Cutsyke Raiders 36 Lindley St Joseph’s 16; Dearne Valley Bulldogs 26 West Hull 34; Eastmoor Dragons v Goole Vikings -nr.

DIVISION 3: Birkenshaw Blue Dogs 20 Dewsbury Moor 22; Drighlington 12 Queensbury 22; Moortown Mambas 30 Bramley Buffaloes 24; Underbank Rangers 42 Dewsbury Celtic 20.

DIVISION 4: Batley ARLFC 32 Hemsworth Dragons 32; Keighley Albion 30 Stanningley 12; Newsome Panthers 4 Sherburn Bears 20; Ossett Trinity Tigers Academy 10 King Cross Park 18.

DIVISION 5: Crigglestone All Blacks 62 New Earswick All Blacks 18; Farnley Falcons 24 York Acorn 30; Harrogate Hawks 28 Shaw Cross Sharks 42; Hull Wyke 24 Methley Warriors 0.

DIVISION 6: Garforth Tigers v Moldgreen Rams -nr; Guiseley Rangers 26 Knottingley Mustangs 24; Milford 64 Rycroft Hammers 22.

DIVISION 7: Normanton Knights 20 Thornhill Trojans 12; Oulton Raiders v Clayton -nr; York Barbarians A v Featherstone Lions -nr.

ENTRY LEAGUE: Lock Lane 34 Skirlaugh Academy 12; Dearne Valley Bulldogs 20 Odsal Sedbergh 22; Woodhouse Warriors v Illingworth -nr.

FRIENDLY: Doncaster Toll Bar A 38 Bentley A 24.

Fixtures

Saturday 18 April

NATIONAL LEAGUES

PREMIER DIVISION

Heworth v West Bowling

Hunslet ARLFC v Wath Brow Hornets

Lock Lane v West Hull

Siddal v Rochdale Mayfield

Waterhead Warriors v Wigan St Judes

York Acorn v Thatto Heath Crusaders

DIVISION ONE

Dewsbury Celtic v Pilkington Recs

East Leeds v Stanningley

Egremont Rangers v Oulton Raiders

Oldham St Annes v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Shaw Cross Sharks v Leigh Miners Rangers

Wigan St Patricks v Kells

CONFERENCE REGIONS

CUMBRIA CONFERENCE: Ulverston v Dalton; Barrow Island v Seaton Rangers; Hensingham v Millom; Hindpool Tigers v Ellenborough Rangers; Maryport v Distington.

NORTH WEST CONFERENCE: Blackbrook v Ashton Bears; Clock Face Miners v Crosfields; Leigh East v Orrell St James; Saddleworth Rangers v Woolston Rovers.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE: Eastern Rhinos v Hammersmith Hill Hoists; London Chargers v Brentwood Eels; North Herts Crusaders v Wests Warriors.

YORKSHIRE A CONFERENCE: Beverley v Keighley Albion; Drighlington v Thornhill Trojans; Mirfield Spartans v King Cross Park; Moldgreen v Stanley Rangers; Myton Warriors v Bradford Dudley Hill.

YORKSHIRE B CONFERENCE: Bentley v Siddal Academy; Hull Dockers v Milford; Kippax Welfare v Fryston Warriors; Newsome Panthers v Normanton Knights; Skirlaugh v Featherstone Lions.

REGIONS

CUMBRIA MEN’S LEAGUE: Maryport A v Dalton A; Cockermouth Titans v Wath Brow Hornets A; Askam v Lowca; Flimby v Roose Pioneers; Seaton Rangers A v Millom A; Glasson Rangers v Hensingham A; Aspatria Hornets v Egremont Rangers A.

NORTH WEST MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Chorley Panthers v Halton Farnworth Hornets; Shevington Sharks v West Bank Bears; Waterhead Warriors A v Hindley Stags; Westhoughton Lions v Heysham Atoms; Wigan St Judes v Folly Lane.

DIVISION 1: Golborne Parkside v Wigan St Cuthberts; Garswood Stags v Newton Storm; Leigh Miners Rangers A v Bank Quay Bulls; Rochdale Mayfield A v Salford City Roosters; Runcorn Highfield v Spring View.

DIVISION 2: Blackpool Scorpions v Clock Face Miners A; Latchford Albion Giants v Saddleworth Rangers A; Orrell St James A v Oldham St Annes A; Portico Vine v Liverpool Lizards; Thatto Heath Crusaders Academy v Ashton Bears A.

ENTRY DIVISION: Hindley Stags Reserves v Widnes St Maries; Ince Rose Bridge A v Langworthy Reds; Burtonwood Bridge v Chorley Panthers A; Salford City Roosters A v Westhoughton Lions A; Rylands Sharks v Leigh East A; Accrington Wildcats v Cadishead Rhinos; Wigan Bulldogs v Blackbrook A; Woolston Rovers A v Chester Gladiators.

YORKSHIRE MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Dodworth Miners v East Hull; Doncaster Toll Bar v West Bowling Academy; Ossett Trinity Tigers v Newcastle Lightning.

DIVISION 1: Birstall Victoria v Wibsey Warriors; Upton v Sharlston Rovers; Stainland Stags v Seacroft Sharks.

DIVISION 2: Dearne Valley Bulldogs v Eastmoor Dragons; Goole Vikings v Castleford Panthers; West Hull v Cutsyke Raiders.

DIVISION 3: Birkenshaw Blue Dogs v Moortown Mambas; Bramley Buffaloes v Drighlington; Dewsbury Moor v Underbank Rangers; Queensbury v Dewsbury Celtic.

DIVISION 4: Hemsworth Dragons v Sherburn Bears; Keighley Albion v Ossett Trinity Tigers Academy; King Cross Park v Newsome Panthers; Stanningley v Batley.

DIVISION 5: Farnley Falcons v Crigglestone All Blacks; Hull Wyke v Harrogate Hawks; Methley Warriors v Shaw Cross Sharks; York Acorn v New Earswick All Blacks.

DIVISION 6: Knottingley Mustangs v Garforth Tigers; Milford v Guiseley Rangers; Rycroft Hammers v Moorends Thorne Marauders; Sheffield Hawks v Moldgreen Rams.

DIVISION 7: Bentley v Clayton; Featherstone Lions v Boothtown Terriers; Normanton Knights v Oulton Raiders; Thornhill Trojans v York Barbarians A.

ENTRY LEAGUE: East Leeds v Dearne Valley Bulldogs A; Illingworth v Hull Knights; Lock Lane v Heworth; Skirlaugh Academy v Woodhouse Warriors.