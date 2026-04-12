Umyla Hanley injury fear after Leigh Leopards’ Challenge Cup exit

LEIGH LEOPARDS fear that Umyla Hanley could be out long-term again after suffering another shoulder injury in his first game of the season.

Hanley was forced off in Leigh’s 24-10 Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat at Warrington Wolves.

It was an improved Leopards display compared to recent weeks, helped by several returning stars, and coach Adrian Lam said: “We’ve gone weeks and weeks without. It certainly helps confidence in the group.

“Edwin coming back was a big one and I loved his intent through the middle. Tesi Niu I thought was outstanding too, and Umyla for the time he was on.”

Both both the centres were left struggling, with Lam adding of Hanley: “He’s missed the last eight weeks with his right shoulder, but I think he’s hurt his other shoulder today. It may be an AC joint or a rotator cuff.

“Tesi had a bang to his sternum but hopefully that’s okay.”

Leigh led 14-10 going into the final 15 minutes but conceded three unanswered Warrington tries.

“We were there to play today and I’m really proud of the team for the performance,” said Lam.

“It just came down to a couple of big moments. With around 20 minutes to go we scored the try to go up by four but we should be up by eight points really if we kick the two goals (Gareth O’Brien missed the conversion while Adam Cook struck a post with a penalty attempt earlier in the second half).

“I think it’s game over if it’s eight points because it’s a completely different mentality behind the sticks. But it wasn’t to be. We erred off that try and that was a big turning point.

“It was one of those games where in the blink of an eye momentum has changed and it was all over. I’m pretty frustrated because I thought we were so much better.”

Leigh are joint-bottom of Super League and Lam says the only way is up now that’s their sole focus.

“They’re pretty shattered in the dressing room. It’s an important competition for us,” he said.

“We haven’t been great this year and they’re aware that they’re putting in all that effort and still not getting the win.

“But we left the room in good spirits saying ‘this is our standard moving forward’, and I’m excited about what’s coming next for us.

“As sad as it is that we’re out of the Cup, we’re focused now on Super League and trying to climb that ladder which I’m confident we’ll do.”