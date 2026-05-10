Panthers stay top after overcoming Raiders

CANBERRA RAIDERS 18 PENRITH PANTHERS 30

GIO Stadium, Sunday

NATHAN Cleary guided Penrith to a solid win over the plucky Raiders in the final match of Round 10.

The NRL’s premier playmaker scored a try and set up three more as the Panthers shook off Canberra’s stern challenge.

Cleary’s halves partner Blaize Talagi scored two early tries but the Green Machine — who lost Simi Sasagi to an AC joint issue in the first half — fought back to level things 18-all early in the second half.

But Cleary’s try gave the men in black a lead they wouldn’t cough up.

Cleary sent Talagi through for the opening try, but a Tom Starling bust laid the foundation for Ethan Sanders’ snappy reply.

Isaiah Papali’i’s slick offload handed Talagi his second, before the Raiders pegged them back again via Sebastian Kris.

The Panthers took a narrow lead into the sheds once Cleary assisted Casey McLean down the left edge yet again.

But the Raiders refused to say die, as Joseph Tapine’s offload to Ethan Strange sent Kaeo Weekes streaking away.

Just moments later, though, Cleary spied a gap from close range to score.

Then Thomas Jenkins beat Jed Stuart to a Cleary bomb, which Billy Phillips capitalised on.

Sitting on a healthy 12-point buffer, the premiership front-runners had no issues navigating the remaining 20 minutes to close out a victory that leaves them top of the table heading into Magic Round.

RAIDERS: 1 Kaeo Weekes, 2 Savelio Tamale, 3 Sebastian Kris, 4 Matthew Timoko, 5 Jed Stuart, 6 Ethan Strange, 7 Ethan Sanders, 8 Corey Horsburgh, 9 Tom Starling, 10 Joseph Tapine, 11 Hudson Young, 12 Simi Sasagi, 17 Morgan Smithies. Subs: 13 Jayden Brailey, 14 Owen Pattie, 15 Daine Laurie, 16 Ata Mariota, 18 Chevy Stewart (not used), 19 Jordan Uta (not used)

Tries: Sanders (10), Kris (24), Weekes (49); Goals: Sanders 3/4

PANTHERS: 1 Dylan Edwards, 2 Thomas Jenkins, 3 Paul Alamoti, 4 Casey McLean, 5 Brian To’o, 6 Blaize Talagi, 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 Moses Leota, 9 Freddy Lussick, 10 Lindsay Smith, 11 Isaiah Papali’i, 12 Luke Garner, 13 Isaah Yeo. Subs: 14 Jack Cole (not used), 15 Scott Sorensen, 16 Liam Henry, 17 Izack Tago, 18 Billy Phillips, 19 Billy Scott (not used)

Tries: Talagi (5, 18), McLean (33), Cleary (52), Phillips (58); Goals: Cleary 5/5

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match: Raiders: Ethan Strange; Panthers: Nathan Cleary

Penalty count: 6-0; Half-time: 12-18; Referee: Ashley Klein; Attendance: 18,018

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 6-12, 12-12, 12-18; 18-18, 18-24, 18-30