National Leagues round-up: West Hull power on at the top

THERE was only ever likely to be one winner in the meeting of ROCHDALE MAYFIELD, who are at the foot of the NATIONAL PREMIER without a win, and unbeaten leaders WEST HULL – and so it proved.

The visitors prevailed 60-0 after having led 30-0 at the break, posting eleven tries, despite the efforts of home halfback Joe Hickey.

Josh Jarvis, Tom Verity, Corey Priestman (twice) and Louis Crowther crossed in the first half, when Jack Sanderson landed the first five of his seven goals (Jack Potter kicked one).

Harry Wilson, Mason Palmer – with a brace – and Luke Moss, who closed with a hat-trick, added touchdowns in the second period, Moss posting his third score shortly after Mayfield’s Jake Johnson had been sinbinned for a professional foul.

Second-placed HUNSLET ARLFC remain just a couple of points behind the Green and Golds after recovering from 10-0 down to win 34-28 at WEST BOWLING, who have slipped from fifth to eighth.

The south Leeds outfit conceded early tries to Harry Williams (who booted the first of his four goals) and Hayden Spence, but were 12-10 ahead by the half-hour, Lewis Heckford converting touchdowns by Jayden Barraclough and Harry Dodd.

Wests regained the lead with Richard Lumb’s converted score but the visitors were 30-16 ahead on 50 minutes, courtesy of tries by Matthew Scott, Joe Abson and Dodd, all goaled by Heckford.

The Bradford side, though, roared back to within a couple of points when Ellis Hobson and Logan Simpson powered over by the 70th minute, only for Hunslet ARLFC to cement their success with an Alfie Goddard try five minutes from time.

SIDDAL narrowed the gap on third-placed THATTO HEATH with a 28-12 success in St Helens.

The Halifax side set their sights on a third successive win with tries in the first 14 minutes for Josh Brown and (following the sinbinning of the Crusaders’ Adam Carr for a spear tackle), Jamie Greenwood, with Harvey Williams kicking a penalty-goal and a conversion.

Adam Saunders crossed on the cusp of half-time for Thatto, who had been seeking a fourth victory on the trot, with Ryan Houghton’s goal pegging Siddal back further.

As the game entered the closing quarter, however, Siddal were 28-6 ahead, thanks to tries by Dom Booth, Greenwood and Sam Walsh, two of which Williams converted.

With only three minutes left, Thatto’s Sam Hall and the visitors’ Booth were yellow carded for their part in an altercation, and the home side duly posted a Jamie Holroyd touchdown which Houghton improved, but it was too little, too late.

WATH BROW HORNETS recovered from an early Billy Sturdy try and Jack Sadler’s conversion to beat HEWORTH 50-12.

The Cumbrians forged an 18-6 interval lead through an Andrew Bulman brace and tries by Karl Dixon and Reuben Butterworth, with Sam Curwen adding the first of his five goals.

Dean Rooney and Devan Sharp both crossed twice in the second period, with other touchdowns going to Curwen and Billy-Joe Towers. Heworth, who have lost their last three games, were 24 points adrift before Sadler improved Ben Barnard’s score.

A last-minute try by Dec Parkinson, with Dec O’Donnell converting, sealed a 28-18 home win for WIGAN ST JUDES over visitors YORK ACORN, who have lost their last four games.

Judes, who were seeking to avoid a third successive defeat, were never behind but the result was in doubt when Jack Byrnes crossed for Acorn on 74 minutes, Nathan Hammerton’s third goal reducing the arrears to four points.

The hosts had led through tries by Lewis Baxter, Harry Parkinson, Warren Garrido and Adam Holt, with Danny Fallon, Reece McNally and Dec Parkinson adding conversions. Hammerton and Jordan Myers crossed in the first half for Acorn.

LOCK LANE seemed set to beat visitors WATERHEAD WARRIORS when Calum Butler bustled over on 65 minutes, Morgan Punchard’s second goal helping establish a 26-22 lead.

But Waterhead’s Kegan Brennan – the clear man of the match – nipped in some eight minutes later and his fourth goal, landed from close to the posts, secured a 28-26 win.

Defeat, nevertheless, was tough on the Castleford side, who had previously posted tries by Lewis Price, Morgan Jones (who improved his own score) Kieran Purdy and Brandon Worsley.

Harrison Dodd (twice), Nathan Mason and Mitchell Birch had opened for the Warriors.

Fourth-placed WIGAN ST PATRICKS were unable to raise a team for the fixture at DEWSBURY MOOR MAROONS, who are third in NATIONAL DIVISION ONE.

Pats contacted their would-be hosts at 1.00pm advising that they had insufficient numbers to travel.

The Saints had won the first four games of the season, but then lost 48-0 at Stanningley, that defeat being followed by a 34-4 home reverse at the hands of Kells on April 18.

Dewsbury Moor, meanwhile, had lost only one of their opening six matches.

Leaders DEWSBURY CELTIC notched a seventh win in as many outings, 26-22 at LEIGH MINERS RANGERS, who are too close to the drop zone for comfort.

Celtic, who were 16-10 behind at the break, closed with tries by Nath Lawrence, Lewis Teale, Joel Gibson, Drew Judge-Clark and Joe Edwards, three of which Gibson converted.

Sixteen-man Rangers missed out despite a Tom Burnett brace, touchdowns for Marco Williamson and Andy Philbin, and three Lucas Tyrer goals.

Second-placed KELLS posted a sixth win on the hoof with an impressive 36-10 triumph at STANNINGLEY, who were 10-4 ahead midway through the first half, Josh Phillips having converted one of tries by Will Barker and Logan Temple.

But the Cumbrians, who had scored first, through Clarke Chambers, subsequently held sway with a Harley Nelson brace and touchdowns by Ryan Starkie, Finn Miller and Sam Murtagh. Ross Gainford (five) and Grant Gainford, with the last conversion, added goals.

EAST LEEDS prevailed 42-10 at bottom side OLDHAM ST ANNES, who have yet to get off the mark.

The Saints were 6-4 ahead on 18 minutes, Matt Whitehead having converted his own try in response to Ben Dale’s opener.

Easts, however, went in at the break 12-6 ahead, Luke Littlewood improving Keiran Brining’s try before booting a penalty-goal when Callum Cashin was sinbinned for a professional foul.

Tries by Keidan Hartley and Josh Orimogunje stretched the lead to 18 points before Hayden Howarth dotted down for Annes, but Easts, who are now fourth in the standings, closed in style with touchdowns in the last ten minutes for Jake Walker, Hartley and Ryan Wooffitt, Littlewood kicking the last three of his seven goals.

EGREMONT RANGERS, who were only 24-16 ahead at second-bottom PILKINGTON RECS as the hour beckoned, went on to post a 46-24 win.

Jensen Burney, Joe Lewis, Jak Conway and, for his hat-trick, Conner Williams crossed in the business end of the contest, while Lewis closed with five goals.

Keenan Parr and, at the end, Tyrese Daley replied for Pilks, for whom Kyran Knapper had previously converted two of tries by Ryan Lockett, Aidyn Jones and Warren Paladino.

Conway, Sam Williams and Burney got the Cumbrians’ other tries.

A last-gasp penalty-goal by Archie Craggs, landed from 35 metres out and midway between the touchline and centrefield, helped OULTON RAIDERS snatch a 24-24 draw with SHAW CROSS to ease clear of the relegation zone.

The Raiders, who had never been ahead, had lost Joe Horan to the sin bin on 22 minutes for dissent, while Matty Stableford was yellow carded on 58 minutes for repeat offending.

Shaw Cross, meanwhile, had Jack Thompson sinbinned with a minute left for striking.

Horan bagged a brace for Oulton, for whom Danny Mackintosh and Noah Kershaw also nipped in, with Craggs totalling four goals.

The Sharks had led through a try and four goals by Evan Stephenson and touchdowns for Ben Land, Nathan Wright and Callum Barker.

SCOREBOARD

Friday 24 April

REGIONS

CUMBRIA MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE: Egremont Rangers A 24 Seaton Rangers A 26

Saturday 25 April

NATIONAL PREMIER

Lock Lane 26 Waterhead Warriors 28

Rochdale Mayfield 0 West Hull 60

Thatto Heath Crusaders 12 Siddal 28

Wath Brow Hornets 50 Heworth 12

West Bowling 28 Hunslet ARLFC 34

Wigan St Judes 28 York Acorn 18

NATIONAL DIVISION ONE

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Wigan St Patricks – off (Pats no team)

Leigh Miners Rangers 22 Dewsbury Celtic 26

Oldham St Annes 10 East Leeds 42

Oulton Raiders 24 Shaw Cross Sharks 24

Pilkington Recs 24 Egremont Rangers 46

Stanningley 10 Kells 36

CONFERENCE REGIONS

NATIONAL CONFERENCE CUMBRIA: Dalton 44 Hensingham 18; Distington v Hindpool Tigers -nr; Ellenborough 28 Maryport 28; Millom 14 Barrow Island 20; Seaton Rangers 0 Ulverston 6.

NATIONAL CONFERENCE NORTH WEST: Ashton Bears 26 Clock Face Miners 26; Crosfields 16 Orrell St James 44; Leigh East 32 Saddleworth Rangers 12; Woolston Rovers 24 Ince Rose Bridge 20.

NATIONAL CONFERENCE SOUTH: Bedford Tigers 14 Hammersmith Hill Hoists 60; Brentwood Eels 46 North Herts Crusaders 16; Eastern Rhinos v Bristol All Golds -nr; Wests Warriors v London Chargers -nr.

NATIONAL CONFERENCE YORKSHIRE A: Bradford Dudley Hill 30 Mirfield Spartans 42; Keighley Albion 6 Moldgreen 12; Myton Warriors v King Cross Park -nr; Stanley Rangers 22 Drighlington 18; Thornhill Trojans 24 Beverley 26.

NATIONAL CONFERENCE YORKSHIRE B: Featherstone Lions 36 Newsome Panthers 16; Fryston Warriors 16 Skirlaugh 17; Milford 44 Bentley 0; Normanton Knights 20 Kippax Welfare 24; Siddal Academy 88 Hull Dockers 6.

REGIONS

LONDON LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Wests Warriors A 26 London Chargers A 14.

FRIENDLY: Bedford Tigers A v Hemel Stags -nr.

CUMBRIA MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Roose Pioneers 16 Lowca 34; Kells A 6 Wath Brow Hornets A 36; Cockermouth Titans v Flimby -nr.

DIVISION ONE: Millom A 16 Aspatria Hornets 62 (also Cumbria Cup game); Hensingham A v Dalton A -nr; Glasson Rangers 22 Maryport A 56.

NORTH WEST MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Folly Lane 46 Westhoughton Lions 20; Halton Farnworth Hornets 10 Hindley Stags 18; Heysham Atoms 38 Wigan St Judes 24; West Bank Bears 30 Chorley Panthers 20.

DIVISION 1: Golborne Parkside 24 Rochdale Mayfield A 0; Leigh Miners Rangers A 12 Garswood Stags 100; Salford City Roosters v Newton Storm -nr; Spring View v Bank Quay Bulls -nr; Wigan St Cuthberts 24 Runcorn Highfield 0.

DIVISION 2: Hindley Stags Reserves 36 Latchford Albion Giants 22; Clock Face Miners A 28 Oldham St Annes A 4; Ashton Bears A v Portico Vine -nr; Orrell St James A 0 Thatto Heath Crusaders Academy 50; Saddleworth Rangers A 46 Blackpool Scorpions 0.

ENTRY DIVISION: Hindley Stags Reserves v Rylands Sharks -nr; Blackbrook A 6 Chorley Panthers A 30; Cadishead Rhinos v Salford City Roosters A -nr; Chester Gladiators v Ince Rose Bridge A -nr; Langworthy Reds v Wigan Bulldogs -nr; Westhoughton Lions A v Burtonwood Bridge -nr; Widnes St Maries v Woolston Rovers A -nr.

YORKSHIRE MEN’S LEAGUE

PLATE: Guiseley Rangers v Rycroft Hammers -nr.

PREMIER DIVISION: Ossett Trinity Tigers 24 West Bowling Academy 0; Brighouse Rangers 18 Doncaster Toll Bar 52; Hunslet ARLFC 32 East Hull 26; Newcastle Lightning v Dodworth Miners -nr.

DIVISION 1: Birstall Victoria 30 Stainland Stags 18; Seacroft Sharks 22 Upton 36; Sharlston Rovers 26 Emley Moor 16; Wibsey Warriors 24 York Barbarians 34.

DIVISION 2: Castleford Panthers 34 Dearne Valley Bulldogs 6; Cutsyke Raiders 24 Goole Vikings 0; Eastmoor Dragons 44 Lindley St Joseph’s 8; West Hull 40 Derby Elks 24.

DIVISION 3: Bramley Buffaloes v Queensbury -nr; Dewsbury Celtic v Dewsbury Moor -nr; Drighlington v Moortown Mambas -nr.

DIVISION 4: Batley v King Cross Park -nr; Hemsworth Dragons 34 Stanningley 28; Newsome Panthers 54 Ossett Trinity Tigers Academy 10; Sherburn Bears v Keighley Albion -nr.

DIVISION 5: Crigglestone All Blacks 24 Hull Wyke 28; Harrogate Hawks 44 Farnley Falcons 20; New Earswick All Blacks 28 Methley Warriors 16; Shaw Cross Sharks 14 York Acorn 12.

DIVISION 6: Garforth Tigers 24 Milford 32; Guiseley Rangers v Rycroft Hammers -nr; Knottingley Mustangs v Sheffield Hawks -nr; Moldgreen Rams 24 Moorends Thorne Marauders 38.

DIVISION 7: Boothtown Terriers v Oulton Raiders -nr; Featherstone Lions v Normanton Knights -nr; Clayton v Thornhill Trojans -nr; York Barbarians A v Bentley -nr.

ENTRY: Dearne Valley Bulldogs A v Lock Lane -nr; East Leeds v Hull Knights -nr; Heworth v Illingworth -nr; Skirlaugh Academy 4 Odsal Sedbergh 30.

FRIENDLY: Bradford Dudley Hill v Spartans A -nr.

Fixtures

Friday 1 May

REGIONS

CUMBRIA MEN’S LEAGUE

CUMBRIA CUP: Egremont Rangers A v Wath Brow Hornets A; Cockermouth Titans v Flimby Vikings.

NORTH WEST MEN’S LEAGUE

SHIELD

GROUP 1: Hindley Stags Reserves v Latchford Albion Giants.

Saturday 2 May

REGIONS

CUMBRIA MEN’S LEAGUE

CUMBRIA CUP: Glasson Rangers v Roose Pioneers; Seaton Rangers A v Maryport A; Hensingham A v Lowca; Askam v Kells A.

NORTH WEST MEN’S LEAGUE

CUP

GROUP 1: Shevington Sharks v Chorley Panthers; Waterhead Warriors A v Spring View.

GROUP 2: Bank Quay Bulls v Halton Farnworth Hornets; Salford City Roosters v West Bank Bears.

GROUP 3: Newton Storm v Westhoughton Lions; Garswood Stags v Hindley Stags.

GROUP 4: Golborne Parkside v Leigh Miners Rangers A; Folly Lane v Heysham Atoms.

SHIELD

GROUP 1: Accrington Wildcats v Thatto Heath Crusaders Academy.

GROUP 2: Woolston Rovers A v Orrell St James A; Crosfields A v Clock Face Miners A.

GROUP 3: Westhoughton Lions A v Blackpool Scorpions; Ashton Bears A v Oldham St Annes A.

YORKSHIRE MEN’S LEAGUE

CUP: Dodworth Miners v Brighouse Rangers; Newcastle Lightning v York Barbarians; Doncaster Toll Bar v East Hull; Seacroft Sharks v Hunslet; Sharlston Rovers v West Bowling Academy.

TROPHY: Birkenshaw Blue Dogs v Queensbury; Eastmoor Dragons v Lindley St Joseph’s; Bramley Buffaloes v Dewsbury Celtic A; Dearne Valley Bulldogs v Underbank Rangers; Moortown Mambas v Castleford Panthers.

SHIELD: York Acorn v King Cross Park.

PLATE: Boothtown Terriers v Hull Knights; Illingworth v Knottingley Mustangs; Heworth v York Barbarians A; East Leeds v Normanton Knights; Bentley v Dearne Valley Bulldogs A; Skirlaugh Bulls v Emley Moor; Milford v Stanley Rangers.

DIVISION 7: Thornhill Trojans v Featherstone Lions.

FRIENDLIES: Guiseley Rangers v Brighton.

There are no fixtures in any of the National or Conference Leagues, or in the London League.