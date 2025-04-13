NCL Division One round-up: Ince Rose Bridge lead the way as Wigan sides thrive

WIGAN sides are thriving in the early stages of the campaign, with teams from the borough occupying three of the top four berths in the section.

INCE ROSE BRIDGE head the standings and posted an impressive 16-8 win at promotion rivals SHAW CROSS SHARKS.

The Sharks opened with a Brad Oakenshaw try and, after having trailed to a Callum Hughes touchdown and Mason Fillingham’s conversion at the interval, regained the lead when Jack Toulson nipped over six minutes after the restart.

But Ince closed on top with unanswered tries by the 65th minute for Hughes and Byron Aspinall, Fillingham landing his second goal.

WIGAN ST JUDES recovered from an early Clark Chambers try to beat KELLS, who are just outside the drop zone, 21-8.

The game was in its final quarter before the Cumbrians, who were 16 points adrift by that stage, notched their second score, by Halley Nelson. But any remote hopes the visitors may have harboured of staging a recovery against a side who had lost Reece Stainton to the sin bin for head contact were thwarted by Danny Cassidy’s field-goal.

Cassidy had converted tries by Harry Parkinson, Dante Morley-Samuels, Connor Parkinson and Joey Brady.

EGREMONT emulated Kells by going in front in Wigan, Kye Beckett dotting down at WIGAN ST PATRICKS. The hosts, though, went on to prevail 48-4, to add to Cumbrian misery.

Brad Smith led the way with two tries and six goals, while Matty Ellis and Riley Dervan also bagged a brace apiece. Rangers were 28-4 down before James Newton was sinbinned shortly before half-time for a professional foul, while other home touchdowns went to Adam O’Neil, Logan Bradbury and Dave Thompson.

York outfit HEWORTH are bucking the trend of Wigan dominance and lie third in the table, thanks to a 36-12 triumph at STANNINGLEY.

The Leeds side, who led 6-4 for a 14-minute spell in the first half after Jack Sykes responded to Adam Dent’s opener, were never again in front but were nevertheless very much in contention at half-time, Dean Parker landing his second goal when Mark Shires crossed to peg the Villagers back to 16-12.

Heworth, however, held sway in the second period with unanswered tries by Ben Barnard, Joeli Varo, Joe Deighton and Harrison Briggs, with Jack Sadler totalling four goals.

In a tetchy finish Stanningley’s Alfie Peach was sinbinned on 71 minutes for dissent, while Heworth coach Scott Rhodes was red carded at the end for alleged verbal abuse of the referee.

Liam Jackson and George Elliott scored the Villagers’ other tries.

WOOLSTON posted a first win of the season, leapfrogging Warrington neighbours CROSFIELDS with a 22-16 away victory.

The Soap had never been behind until, after Jamie Abram was sinbinned on 76 minutes for dissent, Rovers restored parity with a last-minute try by Harry Files, Craig Lawton booting his second goal. And, deep into injury time, Woolston snatched a dramatic victory when Jake Proudlove crossed and Ryan Brown added the extras.

Files and Tom Hailey had touched down earlier for Rovers while Crosfields had led through a Dylan Braddish brace, a Ben Lomax effort and a couple of Brad Stanway goals.

Winless OULTON are now bottom after slipping 58-4 at OLDHAM ST ANNES. Joe Horan nipped over for the Raiders on 68 minutes, before Annes wrapped up their win with Alex Chatterton’s second try and Matt Whitehead’s ninth goal.

Whitehead – and Leo McNally – also netted a couple of tries and other touchdowns went to Callum Cashin, Kyle Saunders, Kendall Davies and Craig Basnett.