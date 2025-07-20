NCL Division One round-up: Oldham St Annes snatch dramatic draw at Ince Rose Bridge

A LATE Matt Whitehead penalty-goal, landed from 20 metres out after being awarded for a high tackle, enabled mid-table OLDHAM ST ANNES to snatch a 28-28 draw at INCE ROSE BRIDGE, who stay second in the standings.

Ince, who had won 32-24 in Oldham, led 28-20 through a Callum Hughes brace, tries by Harry Penny and Kyle Malone, and six Mason Fillingham goals.

Annes had got back into the issue with Connor Rose’s hat-trick try six minutes from time, Whitehead adding the third of his four goals. Callum Cashin and Lewis Hollidge also crossed for the visitors, who had trailed 12-0 on as many minutes.

Leaders WIGAN ST JUDES beat relegation-haunted CROSFIELDS – who had won their previous four games – 54-14.

The Soap, who had lost 36-16 in Warrington and travelled with only 15 men, were 24-0 behind on 34 minutes before lodging consolation tries by Jamie Abram (two) and Tom Brown, with Abram kicking a conversion.

Otherwise, Judes held sway with an early Brogan Turner hat-trick, two tries and five goals by Danny Cassidy and touchdowns to Reece McNally, Dave Fagan, Declan Parkinson, Jacob Dougdale, Joey Brady and McKenzie Davies.

Third-placed HEWORTH beat WIGAN ST PATRICKS, who had only 15 men and are now out of the top-six, 38-0.

Pats fullback Reece Rowcroft was superb but could do little to prevent two tries apiece by Ben Barnard and Billy Sturdy.

Heworth, who were 22-0 ahead at half-time, also offered touchdowns for George Burton, Danny Allan and Maddox Jeffery. Allan and Callum Rutland kicked two goals each and Jeffery improved one score.

Pats’ Brad Smith was sinbinned on 52 minutes for repeat offending, The hosts’ Fraser West copped a yellow on 64 minutes for a late tackle.

Bottom side WOOLSTON slipped to a seventh successive defeat with the 22-12 home loss to promotion hopefuls SHAW CROSS, who had prevailed 50-0 in Dewsbury.

Rovers scored the last try of each half, Ryan Brown converting touchdowns by Harry Files and Jake Proudlove.

The Sharks, who were level at 6-6 at the break, partly through Evan Stephenson’s score, eased clear with subsequent tries by Alex Baines, Callum Barker and Tom Ashen, while Lewis Heckford landed three goals.

Play-off bidders STANNINGLEY gained revenge for the 14-6 reverse in Cumbria with a 34-12 verdict over EGREMONT who, after three defeats on the trot, are in danger of losing touch with the top six.

Rangers led for a short spell in the first half, Matty Bewsher converting Kieran Glenn’s try after Connor Aveyard had opened the Leeds outfit’s account.

Stanningley, though, were 28-6 up early in the second period, with help from a brace apiece for Thomas Flannery and Adam Butterill, with Aveyard also dotting down.

The hosts’ Nathan Stone was then sinbinned for a late tackle and, following his return, Bewsher converted Jack Conway’s effort.

The last word went to Stanningley with Jack Sykes’ try and Flannery’s third goal.

KELLS eased into the top six thanks to a 26-12 win over relegation-haunted OULTON RAIDERS.

The Miners were only 14-12 ahead with 16 minutes left but exacted retribution for the 13-12 defeat in Leeds with an unanswered brace by Harley Nelson. Ross Gainford, who had crossed in the first half alongside Harry Watson (twice), landed the last two of his three goals.

Oulton had been in contention through Josh Perkins’ conversions of tries by Josh Horan and Joel Edmiston.