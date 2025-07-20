NCL Division Two round-up: Ellenborough Rangers end long losing run

BASEMENT outfit ELLENBOROUGH RAIDERS ended a ten-match losing run with a 12-6 win over DRIGHLINGTON, who have lost their last four games and are in danger of losing touch with the play-off berths.

The visitors, who had won 26-12 in Leeds but had only 15 players, led 6-0 at the interval through Steve McIntyre’s late try and Mick Sanderson’s conversion.

Elbra, though, posted a Daniel Penman touchdown on 49 minutes and, despite the sinbinning on the hour of Ryan Wilson for a late tackle, a Brett Stevenson penalty-goal prior to Wilson’s return. And Stevenson’s conversion of Penman’s 72nd-minute try proved decisive.

Unbeaten leaders EAST LEEDS had to work hard for a 22-6 win at NORMANTON, who they had seen off 72-6 at home.

The Knights, who remain in the top six, were only 12-6 down on the hour, Alex Barker having dotted down – with Charlie Barker improving – in response to tries by Ajay Wilson and Jordan Russell.

But Easts, who are six points clear of second-placed Dewsbury Celtic, eased home with unanswered touchdowns for Elliott Windley and Isaac Coleman, with Billy Evans adding his third goal.

CELTIC accounted for relegation-haunted SKIRLAUGH, for whom Tom Gray shone, 20-0.

The Dewsbury side led 14-0 at half-time, through a try and a goal for Jordan Hirst and a brace for Charlie Heaton.

The hosts’ Dane Windrow was sinbinned on 68 minutes for a high tackle, but Skirlaugh were unable to make the most of the extra man.

And Windrow duly dotted down on his return, Hirst booting his second goal to complete a double after the 30-0 triumph in Hull.

BARROW ISLAND, who had lost 38-20 in St Helens, led briefly during the first half of their match with PILKINGTON RECS, Fin Dutton-Rosconie converting his own try in response to Kyran Knapper’s penalty-goal.

But the third-placed Recs went on to post a 32-6 win – a third on the hoof, with the Island suffering a third successive defeat to remain outside the play-off berths – with a hat-trick for Callum Derrick, tries by George Hannan and Josh O’Connell, and five more Knapper goals.

CLOCK FACE MINERS are only behind their St Helens neighbours Pilks on points difference after toppling THORNHILL TROJANS, who remain rooted in the drop zone, 36-4, thereby completing a double after the 26-6 verdict in Dewsbury.

Clock were 10-0 ahead, helped by tries from Josh Morgan and Alex Burke, before Sam Ratcliffe dotted down for the Trojans for a 10-4 interval scoreline.

It was one-way traffic in the second period, when Burke completed his hat-trick and other touchdowns went to Ben Daniels, Callum Johnson and Danny Tabern; Nathan Benson closed with three goals and Lewis Geraghty improved one score.

HENSINGHAM beat relegation-haunted HULL DOCKERS, who had lost 48-20 on their own ground, 60-6.

The Dockers were 18-0 adrift before Danny Suddaby converted his own try on 32 minutes.

The Cumbrians posted ten touchdowns – all converted – with Reuben Butterworth helping himself to a hat-trick, while Fletcher Holgate and Ben Pearce both crossed twice. Noel Branthwaite, Jordan Pritt and Koby Conway closed the account while Adam Williamson (seven) and Dylan Bragg (three) booted the goals.