NCL Division One round-up: Wigan St Judes topple Ince Rose Bridge

LONG-TERM leaders INCE ROSE BRIDGE have been knocked off the top of the table.

Neighbours WIGAN ST JUDES are now in pole position, thanks to a 60-metre try four minutes from time by Joey Brady, with Danny Cassidy adding his third goal from under the posts for a 22-20 verdict.

Reece McNally, Ryan Duffy and Brady had crossed earlier as the Saints exacted retribution for a 20-16 reverse at Ince.

The visitors, who have lost three of their last four games, had led through a try and four goals by Kieran Eccleston and touchdowns from Casey Shaw and TJ Boyd.

HEWORTH are second – above the Bridge on points difference – thanks to a 42-6 win at EGREMONT, who are now out of the top six after their second defeat of the season to the York side.

There was little between the teams at the break, at which stage the Villagers led 4-0 through George Burton’s try.

But it was a different story in the second period, when Heworth eased home with a brace apiece for Adam Dent and Harrison Briggs. Liam Richards, Joe Deighton and Billy Sturdy also crossed while Jack Sadler and Danny Allan landed two goals each. Callum Rutland booted the last conversion.

Egremont were 26-0 down before Brad Long scored and Kristian Tyson added the extras.

A penalty-goal 15 minutes from time by Evan Stephenson helped seal a 14-6 win on Friday night over relegation-haunted OULTON RAIDERS for promotion hopefuls SHAW CROSS SHARKS.

The Sharks, who had prevailed at Oulton, led 12-0 at the break, through a try and two goals by Stephenson and a Callum Barker touchdown.

Oulton forced their way back into the contest on 54 minutes, Archie Craggs improving Kian Watson’s try.

KELLS eased into the top six – above neighbours Egremont – thanks to an 18-8 win over STANNINGLEY, who had won 26-16 in Leeds and who remain in the play-off berths.

The visitors were 8-6 ahead at the interval, Adam Butterill notching a try and two goals in response to Clarke Chambers’ opener, which Ross Gainford improved.

The Miners, however, had the better of the second half with unanswered touchdowns for Ryan Starkie and Chambers, both of which Grant Gainford converted.

OLDHAM ST ANNES toppled WIGAN ST PATRICKS 40-20 in a meeting of sides on the fringes of the play-offs.

Pats, who would now be in the top six had they prevailed, were 20-18 ahead as the game entered the final quarter and on course for a double after their 32-4 home success.

Annes, however, took the spoils through tries by Hayden Wardle, Gregg Worrall (twice) and Callum Cashin, with Matt Whitehead completing a six-goal contribution.

Connor Rose, Callum Fletcher and Jack Etchells opened their account while Pats had led through tries by Reece Rowcroft, Lance Wright, Isaac Wheatley and Adam O’Neil, two of which Dec O’Donnell improved.