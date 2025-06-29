NCL Division Two round-up: Normanton Knights and East Leeds hit 80 points

JOE CROSSLAND led the way with six tries – and the game’s last goal – as NORMANTON avoided a third successive defeat by beating relegation-haunted HULL DOCKERS, who were at full complement, 82-6.

The Knights, who have returned to the top six, also posted four Tim Robinson touchdowns in completing a double. Jack Slater, Elliot Davey, Alex Barker, Tom Vanstan and Adam Biscomb closed the account and Charlie Barker booted ten goals.

The Dockers were 72-0 behind before Liam Fox converted Reubyn Mortimer’s try.

Leaders EAST LEEDS scuttled SKIRLAUGH, who are now back in the bottom three, 84-22.

Kieron Brining had a hat-trick and there were two tries each for George Clarke, Callum Windley, Ajay Wilson and Alfie Crawford. Luke Littlewood contributed a try and 14 goals, while Elliott Thompson and Elliott Littlewood romped over.

Skirlaugh were 30-0 behind before registering tries by Keegan Foster, Barnaby Teasdale, Dan Baines and Tom Gay, three of which Kieran Smith improved.

HENSINGHAM, who were seeking to extend a six-match winning run, took a very young side to second-placed DEWSBURY CELTIC and almost inevitably succumbed, by a 32-0 scoreline, despite outstanding performances by the likes of teenagers Dylan Bragg, Beau Hyslop and Logan McAvoy.

Celtic, in completing a double after their 20-6 victory in Cumbria, closed with a try and four goals for Jordan Hirst and touchdowns to Jamain Akedere, Bailey Arnold, Joe Mitchell, Dane Windrow and Olly Thornton.

BARROW ISLAND are out of the top six after losing 22-16 at home to third-placed CLOCK FACE MINERS, who had won 32-16 in St Helens.

In what really was a game of two halves, Clock led 22-0 at the interval, thanks to tries by Oscar Hardman, Max Adamson, Callan Johnson and Jack Highcock, three of which Nathan Benson converted.

Barrow Island blasted back with touchdowns for Cam Currie and, twice, Ryan Wilson, plus two Ellis Archer goals, but the Miners held out in a tense finale.

PILKINGTON RECS grabbed a first win in three outings, and have gone into fourth spot above Hensingham, thanks to securing a double with a 32-4 success over DRIGHLINGTON, who remain outside the top six.

The Recs were 20-0 ahead as half-time approached, having recorded a Ben O’Connell brace and tries for Ian Mather and Calum Cunliffe.

Sam Verity replied for Drig, but Pilks had the better of the second period with Cunliffe’s second score and a Jake Topping brace. Kyran Knapper had improved the first two scores, while the visitors’ Alfie Ward was yellow carded on 57 minutes for dissent.

THORNHILL TROJANS, in exacting retribution for the 10-6 defeat in Cumbria, eased out of the bottom three by ending a six-match losing run with a 46-24 verdict over 16-man ELLENBOROUGH RANGERS.

The section’s bottom side was 20-0 behind on 14 minutes, with Sam Ratcliffe having scored the first of his three tries and the first two of his five goals.

Zak Haigh, Luke Hinchliffe and Callam Gamble also crossed in the strong opening before Elbra, who have now lost nine games on the trot, staged something of a rally, battling back to 34-18 with tries by Owen Hoyles, Matty Bell and, despite the sinbinning of Ryan Wilson for dissent, Luke Broster, with Brett Stevenson adding each goal.

But Thornhill, who had posted a Ryan Mitchell try between times, approached the half-century with touchdowns for Haigh and Hedley Harris, before Hoyles scored a late consolation try for Rangers and improved his own effort.