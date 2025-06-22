NCL Division Three round-up: Bentley beat title rivals as Saddleworth Rangers win big

BENTLEY, who won 26-24 at KEIGHLEY ALBION on the opening day of the season, completed the double over their title rivals with an 18-6 triumph.

The Doncaster outfit bounced back from the previous week’s 18-0 defeat at leaders Saddleworth to stay level with the pacesetters through Kieran Lewis’ conversions of tries by Jordan Middleton, Scott Smith and, four minutes from time, Charlie Harmer.

Albion had pegged Bentley back from 12-0 with an Adam Gaunt try 14 minutes from time which Ben Stead improved.

SADDLEWORTH, meanwhile, remain top after completing the double over 16-man visitors DISTINGTON (who had been beaten 22-20 in Cumbria) with a 42-0 stroll.

Fullback Thomas Ethan Black worked hard for Distington but Rangers could not be prevented from posting a Finn Winterbottom brace and tries by Zac Round, Joe Molden, Joe Tairo, Steven Nield and Elliott Caine. Jack Bradbury booted seven goals.

MILFORD are off the foot of the section, above Beverley, courtesy of an 18-14 win at promotion hopefuls FEATHERSTONE LIONS.

The visitors, who had lost 22-12 in north Leeds, exacted retribution by recovering from 10-6 down at half-time with tries by Joe Tharme and Callum Platts, with Tharme and Ryan Pinder adding the respective goals.

Charles Asser gave Milford an early lead – Pinder converting – while the Lions missed out despite a Jack Brears brace, a Danny Johnson touchdown and a Liam Kay conversion.

MYTON WARRIORS gained revenge for the 32-12 defeat in Cumbria with a 32-20 victory over MILLOM.

The Warriors, who have risen to fourth in the table, were 28-0 up on 23 minutes and closed with two tries each for Nathan Slater and Alfie Wall, while other touchdowns went to Keelan Gregg and Ryan Walker, with Jack Sanderson booting four goals.

Myton lost some impetus when Slater sustained a hamstring injury although, ultimately, the Woolybacks had to settle for tries by Connor Terrill, Jack Spiers, Tom O’Brien and Tom Askew, two of which Jackson Evans converted.

LEIGH EAST registered a 28-0 win over BEVERLEY, who are now bottom.

The visitors’ cause wasn’t helped by the sinbinning of Ben Clarke on 19 minutes for a professional foul and a yellow card for Tom Borman (ungentlemanly conduct) with Clarke being sent off on 54 minutes for alleged punching in an incident in which East’s Nathan Leech was given ten minutes for a dangerous tackle.

East, who had won 30-22 in the East Riding, completed the double, and have risen from sixth to fourth in the table, courtesy of tries for Cameron Clark, Callum Hughes and, in the last ten minutes, touchdowns that turned a 12-0 lead into a 28-0 result by Bernard Aboagye, Matty Aspinall, Clark again and Jay Yarwood. Leech added a couple of goals.