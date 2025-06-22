NCL Division Two round-up: Hull Dockers end losing run

HULL DOCKERS raised hopes of avoiding the drop by ending an eight-match losing run with a 38-4 win over relegation rivals THORNHILL TROJANS, who had prevailed 42-22 in Dewsbury.

The Dockers, who are still second-bottom but are only two points adrift of Thornhill, were 38-0 ahead before James Sheldon scored a late try for the Trojans, who have lost three games on the trot.

Dave Scott scored two tries and five goals for the hosts, Danny Sowerby bagged a brace, and there were touchdowns for Dave Bade, Lewis Hill and Tim Heil.

The Dockers’ neighbours SKIRLAUGH are only outside the drop zone on points difference to Thornhill.

The Hull side were 20-4 behind to visitors CLOCK FACE MINERS (who had won 42-16 in St Helens) before posting a late brace for Tom Gray and a Billy Stead effort, with Keiran Smith kicking a goal. The Miners, though, sealed a 24-18 success with Karle Hunt’s 56th-minute try.

Jordy Eccleston, Connor McCarten, Lewis Geraghty and Oscar Hardman had forged Clock’s earlier lead, Geraghty adding two goals. Barney Teasdale had opened for Skirlaugh.

Second-placed DEWSBURY CELTIC won 54-4 at bottom side ELLENBOROUGH RANGERS, who had lost 64-0 at Crow’s Nest Park.

Elbra, who had Louis Fearon sinbinned midway through the first half for a professional foul, were 42-0 adrift before Olly Rigby crossed on 67 minutes.

Jordan Hirst scored two tries and nine goals for Celtic, and Casey Canterbury bagged a late brace.

Dom Senior, Billy Yarrow, Callum Wilkins, Dane Windrow and Joe Mitchell also dotted down.

PILKINGTON RECS, seeking to extend a five-match unbeaten run, lost 38-12 at home to unbeaten leaders EAST LEEDS, who had won 46-16 at Easy Road.

The Recs offered tries by Josh O’Connell and Jonathan Key, both of which Kyran Knapper converted, and were 28-12 behind when Harry Coleman was sinbinned on 64 minutes for lashing out.

Easts posted two Shane Plunkett tries plus touchdowns for Jake Normington, George Clarke, Kieran Brining, Moris Kamano and Nemiah Mensah, with Luke Littlewood kicking five goals.

Clarke copped a yellow card on 47 minutes for a late hit.

BARROW ISLAND won 28-12 at DRIGHLINGTON, despite having only 13 players.

The Island, who led 18-0 on 15 minutes through tries by Declan Bains, Shane Sanderson and Nathan Sneesby, plus the first three of Ellis Archer’s four goals, went on to avoid a fourth successive defeat – and ease in to the top six – with an Adam Ford brace.

Aaron Blake crossed twice for Drighlington, and Mick Sanderson added a conversion. Alfie Ward (dissent) and Doug Dransfield (professional foul) were sinbinned around the hour-mark.

HENSINGHAM, who had won 24-10 in Yorkshire, completed the double over NORMANTON with a 28-14 result which helped the Cumbrians go ahead of Pilkingtons into fourth spot.

Normanton recovered from 6-0 down to lead 8-6 at the break, but had to wait until eleven minutes from time before adding Stuart Biscomb’s try to Tom Robinson‘s effort (Charlie Barker kicked three goals for the Knights).

Reuben Butterworth and Corby Rickerby both crossed twice for the Hens, for whom Matt Williams opened the scoring. Kieran Mews landed four goals.