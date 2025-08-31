NCL Division Three round-up: Keighley Albion and Saddleworth Rangers go up

CONVOLUTED considerations over the destiny of the title were rendered academic by KEIGHLEY ALBION who, having gone into the final day two points clear of the chasing pack, made certain of the championship, in their first season back in the NCL, with a 23-16 victory at contenders MYTON, who had won their previous five games.

Perhaps significantly, the Warriors would have gone ahead of Albion on points difference had they themselves prevailed 23-16 – but not above Saddleworth, who edged Milford. It was as close as that!

Myton, who had lost 26-21 in Keighley, were 16-10 ahead as the game went into the final quarter, courtesy of tries by Josh Brannigan, Nathan Slater and Liam Ward, with Jack Sanderson and Tyler Fisher adding a goal apiece.

But Albion levelled with Ben Stead’s conversion of Cobi Denton’s try, before Stead fired a field-goal and then improved Adam Gaunt’s last-minute clincher.

Josh Slingsby and Keiron Blakely had crossed earlier for Albion, Stead converting the first effort.

Myton will now host Leigh East in the promotion play-off semi-finals.

SADDLEWORTH, meanwhile, are promoted as runners-up.

Rangers won 14-10 at MILFORD, who will have to seek re-election, after having led 14-0 through a try and three goals by Connor Whitehead and a Jack Holden touchdown.

Milford, who had lost 46-10 on the Pennines, hit back in vain with late tries by Connor Parr and Jayden Ellis, one of which Josh Cawood converted.

The other side with title ambitions, BENTLEY, won 46-10 at bottom outfit BEVERLEY, who recovered from 28-0 down to 28-10 adrift with tries by Jon Norman and Will Wallis, with Joe Dobson adding a goal.

But the visitors, who had prevailed 24-16 in Doncaster, reasserted themselves, the ledger showing a Grant Hill hat-trick, a Jordan Seaman brace and touchdowns to Jude Thompson, Ben Sykes and George Newbury, supported by seven Kieran Lewis goals.

LEIGH EAST gained revenge for the 10-8 setback at the Millpond by beating FEATHERSTONE LIONS 46-4.

The Lions, who are now below East on points difference and will travel to Bentley in Saturday’s promotion play-off semi-finals, were 40-0 down before Caden Carter crashed over on 63 minutes.

Cameron Clarke scored a hat-trick for East, Marcus Mercer bagged a brace and others to cross comprised Oscar Hansen, Jordan Hellam, Michael Small and Jasper Cockle. Matty Aspinall (four) and Adam Holland (one) kicked the hosts’ goals.

DISTINGTON, who had won 34-10 at home, completed a double over Cumbrian rivals MILLOM with a 16-12 away success.

A vastly-inferior points difference meant Distington’s hopes of forcing their way into the play-offs at the expense of Leigh East or Featherstone Lions were effectively nil.

Millom opened and closed the scoring, Lee Postlethwaite converting tries by Tom Askew and Connor Terrill.

The visitors, however, took the points with the help of touchdowns by Jessie Joe Parker, Jack Speight and Ethan Black. Kelvin Lynch landed two goals.