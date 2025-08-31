NCL Division Two round-up: East Leeds champions if abandoned result stands

CHAMPIONS – that’s EAST LEEDS, at least if NCL bosses allow the 40-6 win at relegation-haunted THORNHILL TROJANS to stand.

A stormy clash was abandoned on 60 minutes (the time at which results are routinely recognised) because of a brawl.

The Trojans’ Johnny Campbell and Easts’ George Clark had been red-carded midway through the first half for allegedly fighting, while the visitors’ Jake Normington had been yellow-carded for a tip-tackle. Thornhill’s Brad Llewllyn was sinbinned early in the second period for punching.

Luke Littlewood scored two tries and six goals for East Leeds, Normington bagged a brace and other touchdowns went to Ajay Wilson, Kieran Brining and Isaac Coleman.

The Trojans, who had lost the away fixture 76-0, posted a try and a conversion by Bailey Lee.

Second-placed DEWSBURY CELTIC recovered from 10-0 down at half-time to win 18-10 at third-placed PILKINGTON RECS, despite having Bailey Arnold sinbinned on 35 minutes (for dissent) and Lewis Teale yellow-carded with five minutes remaining for high contact.

Celtic, who had lost 14-10 in Dewsbury, exacted retribution through a try and three goals by Jordan Hirst, with Billy Yarrow and Teale also popping in.

Pilks were unable to build on tries by George Hannan and Ian Mather, one of which Kyran Knapper converted.

CLOCK FACE MINERS are in the slipstream of Pilks after prevailing 28-26 at DRIGHLINGTON, who they had edged 14-6 in St Helens.

Drig, who are a point adrift of the play-off berths, were 28-14 behind before Mick Sanderson converted late tries by Omar Alwari and Ben Warren to finish with three goals.

But the Miners, who had posted a try and four goals by Nathan Benson and touchdowns by Ben Daniels, Oscar Hardman, Danny Tabern and Lewis Geraghty, held out for a win although their cause hadn’t been helped by the sinbinning of Kenny Hughes early in the second period for a late challenge.

Joe Sheldon, Alfie Ward and Liam Wright had opened for the hosts.

Fifth-placed HENSINGHAM won 22-14 at SKIRLAUGH, despite three regulars not completing the trip from Cumbria to Hull because their car broke down.

The assistant coach and a spectator – both of whom had already been registered – made up a 16-man unit for the Hens, who had won 46-16 at home and who recovered impressively from 12-0 behind with tries for Reuben Butterworth, Matt Williams, Dylan Templeton and Deon Crowe, plus three Adam Williamson goals.

Skirlaugh, who are effectively clear of relegation, recorded a try and three goals by Kieran Smith and a Jack Taylor touchdown.

BARROW ISLAND are a point behind sixth-placed NORMANTON, with a game in hand, after recovering from 29-22 behind on 46 minutes to win 46-29.

Trent Ruddy, Will Scott, Ryan Wilson and Lenni Regan raced over in the rally, with Ellis Archer firing the last four of his seven goals.

Adam Ford (twice), Wilson and Jake Stockdale had opened the account of the Island, who had lost 20-14 in Wakefield.

Normanton had led through tries by Noah Halliday, Stuart Biscomb, Jack Slater, Ryan Bowie and Charlie Barker, with Jacob Crossland kicking four goals and a field-goal.

ELLENBOROUGH have leapfrogged 13-man HULL DOCKERS off the foot of the table.

Rangers, who had lost 30-16 in Hull, prevailed 58-24 through two tries and nine goals by Brett Stevenson, while there was a brace apiece for Jordan Ostle and Niall Gray. Jayden French, Jude Wilkinson, Tyler Edgar and Shane Evitts closed the account.

The Dockers’ Liam Fox converted tries by Dave Bade, Tom Whurr, Eddie Nolan and Cory Stewart.