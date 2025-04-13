NCL Division Three round-up: Saddleworth Rangers and Keighley Albion cruise to wins

PACESETTERS SADDLEWORTH RANGERS cruised to a 46-10 win over MILFORD, who are now propping up the section.

Rangers were 12-0 up before Callum Platts crossed for the Leeds side, and 36-4 to the good when Hamish McLintock converted his own try. Finlay Stewart and Jack Bradbury bagged a brace apiece for Saddleworth, in the first and second periods respectively, while Connor Whitehead top-scored with 18 points from a try and seven goals. Finn Winterbottom, Rob Charles and Sam Hart closed the account.

KEIGHLEY ALBION, who are second on their return to the NCL, fell behind against FEATHERSTONE LIONS when Caden Carter touched down on ten minutes, but by the time the contest entered the final quarter, Albion were 34-4 up, thanks to a Ben Stead brace and tries by Col Pickles, Adam Gaunt, Josh Tenniswood and Jamie Stephenson, with Cal Hudson (three) and Jacob Cox (two) adding conversions.

The Lions, who had Jordan Walker red carded on 39 minutes for an alleged swinging arm – Albion were 24-4 ahead at that stage – posted a consolation try for James Metcalfe two minutes from the end, Spence Howcroft converting in the 34-10 reverse.

BENTLEY, who were 18-0 to the good at the break at MYTON WARRIORS, held off something of a recovery in a 24-14 victory.

The Warriors threatened with two tries and a goal by Alfie Wall and a Jack Offen touchdown, but the Doncaster side was not to be denied, closing with a try and four conversions by Kieran Lewis, with Marty Hall, Jordan Middleton and Grant Hill also powering over.

LEIGH EAST are level with Keighley Albion and Bentley, courtesy of a 30-22 win at BEVERLEY, who have yet to get off the mark.

Victory looked certain for East on the half-hour, a 24-0 lead having been established through Adam Holland’s conversions of tries by Connor Grainey, Cobyn Fletcher, Matty Aspinall and Harry Pails.

Beverley, though, blasted back to 24-22 with eight minutes left through touchdowns for Lewis Miller, Joe Rose and (twice) Lewis Harold, with Joe Robson kicking one conversion and Alec Hardie another two.

But Leigh East sealed their success with a last-gasp try by Aspinall, Holland adding his fifth goal.

DISTINGTON, although never behind, were only 18-12 ahead against Cumbrian rivals MILLOM with six minutes left.

The hosts, though, ratified a 34-12 win with late tries by Scott Rooke, Kelvin Lynch and Callum Fox, with Scott George landing the last two of his three goals.

Fox, James Motum, Rooke and Nicky Cooke had crossed earlier for Distington, while the Woolybacks had been in contention through touchdowns for Josh Blinkhorn and Kai Williams, both of which Jackson Evans converted.

* The outstanding fixture between Milford and Beverley, which was postponed nine days ago by mutual agreement, will now be played on Saturday, July 12 (not, as initially advised to League Express, on July 17).