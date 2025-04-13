Ashes ticket sales update as Everton close to sell-out

FEWER than 1,500 tickets remain for the second Ashes contest at Everton, according to Rugby League Commercial.

Australia visit England this autumn for the first Ashes series since 2003 and tickets are said to be selling at record speed.

AMT Headingley in Leeds, which will host the final match on November 8, has already sold out.

And the new Everton Stadium, which has a capacity of 52,888, is close to doing the same for the clash in Liverpool on November 1.

In total, more than 85,000 tickets have already been sold for the series, which begins at Wembley on October 25.

Tickets go on general sale tomorrow (Monday) and by the end of the day it is expected that only 90,000-capacity Wembley will have any availability left.

Rhodri Jones, the managing director of RL Commercial said: “There’s been an explosion of interest since we confirmed the return of the Rugby League Ashes last month, and putting the remaining tickets for the series on general sale is another exciting milestone.

“With the third Test at AMT Headingley already sold out, our advice to fans is to move quickly to secure seats for either of the first two Tests at Wembley and Everton.

“We’re already well past the aggregate attendance for the last two Ashes series in England, in 2001 and 2003, and advance sales for Wembley are also at record levels, well ahead of where they were for the opening Tests of the 1990 and 1994 series which were the best-attended home Ashes series on record.”