NCL Division Three round-up: Saddleworth Rangers dethrone Bentley

SADDLEWORTH RANGERS are back on top of the section.

Rangers have risen from third after beating previous leaders BENTLEY, who had won their previous six games, 18-0, while second-placed Keighley Albion lost.

Elliott Caine scored the only try of the first half, to help forge a 4-0 interval lead, but touchdowns followed in the second period for Finn Winterbottom and Connor Whitehead, who kicked three goals. Grant Hill impressed for the visitors.

KEIGHLEY ALBION’S seven-match winning run came to an end with a 14-4 reverse at top-six aspirants DISTINGTON, who were 6-0 ahead at the interval through Kieran Worthington’s conversion of Bryan Ritchie’s try.

The Cumbrians duly added touchdowns by Jack Penrice and Kyle Jenkinson, before Albion registered a consolation score two minutes from time for Connor Meegan.

Albion, who were without talisman Ben Stead, had Adam Gaunt sinbinned twice, for dissent and a high tackle, while Jack Kennedy was yellow carded for backchat. Distington’s Ritchie, meanwhile, was sinbinned for dissent, and the Cumbrians’ Jamie Friel spent ten minutes in the cooler for talking out of turn.

MYTON WARRIORS are level with FEATHERSTONE LIONS in the table after posting a 46-10 win.

The Lions started brightly with a Jack Brears try, but the Warriors led 36-4 at the interval with the help of a Nathan Slater brace and touchdowns for Tyler Sanders, Alfie Wall, Josh Brannigan and Jack Sanderson.

Alfie Beresford replied for Featherstone Lions shortly after the restart, Danny Johnson improving, before the Warriors sealed their win with touchdowns by Sanderson – who totalled six goals, with Wall adding another – and Liam Ward.

MILLOM, who are intent on a top-six berth, held out for an 18-14 win over second-from-bottom BEVERLEY.

The Woolybacks led 12-0 at the interval, after tries by Dom O’Brien and Tom Askew. The East Riding side rallied to 12-10, George Cooke converting one of touchdowns by Alex Paddock and Joe Walton, only for Connor Terrill to dot down for the Cumbrians with seven minutes left, Lee Postlethwaite’s third conversion establishing an 18-10 lead.

Joe Rose crossed for Beverley by way of late response, but Millom were not to be denied.

LEIGH EAST, in notching a 30-16 win at bottom side MILFORD, ended a four-match losing run to boost their bid for a place in the play-offs.

East, who were 20-6 ahead at half-time, closed with tries by Bernard Aboagye, Cai O’Brien, Lewis Kenny, Cam Clark, Connor Grainey and Brad Unsworth. Nathan Leech (two) and Matty Aspinall appended goals. Steve Bacon, Callum Platts and Keenan Tierney replied for the north Leeds side, with Martin Loveridge and Ryan Pinder adding a conversion apiece.